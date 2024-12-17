James Conner Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Running back James Conner is looking at a matchup against the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (173.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Arizona Cardinals play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Conner's next game versus the Panthers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Conner this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Conner vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.92

76.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.33

21.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 183.4 fantasy points this season (13.1 per game), Conner is the 11th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 31st among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Conner has generated 52.1 fantasy points (17.4 per game) as he's rushed for 268 yards and scored two touchdowns on 51 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 73 yards on 12 grabs (13 targets) with one TDs.

Conner has delivered 74.3 total fantasy points (14.9 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 70 times for 309 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 194 yards on 22 receptions (23 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Conner's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots last week, as he posted 25.8 fantasy points by rushing for 110 yards and two TDs on 16 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed five passes on five targets for 28 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Conner stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, running nine times for 17 yards, with one reception for eight yards as a receiver (2.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown reception by 24 players this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.