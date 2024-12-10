James Conner Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner will match up with the 20th-ranked tun defense of the New England Patriots (124.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Conner for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you below.

Conner vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.30

81.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

0.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.05

22.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 157.6 fantasy points in 2024 (12.1 per game), Conner is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 38th among all players.

In his last three games, Conner has picked up 31.2 fantasy points (10.4 per game), running for 166 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 42 carries. He has also contributed 86 yards on 12 catches (13 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Conner has 60.4 total fantasy points (12.1 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 72 times for 306 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 178 yards on 20 catches (21 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Conner's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with one catch and two receiving yards (18.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, James Conner delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.5 points) in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, running for 17 yards on nine carries with one catch for eight yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown catch by 20 players this season.

New England has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New England this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

