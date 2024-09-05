James Conner Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner will be up against the team with last season's 15th-ranked run defense, the Buffalo Bills (110.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Conner for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you below.

Conner vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.80

8.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.41

51.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.81

10.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner 2023 Fantasy Performance

Conner picked up 174.5 fantasy points (13.4 per game), 15th at his position and 47th in the league.

In his best performance last year, Conner finished with 26.4 fantasy points -- 27 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 54 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Conner accumulated 25.3 fantasy points in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (26 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 5 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year, Conner ended up with 3.2 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 27 yards. That happened in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Conner recorded 4.6 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 46 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 5 versus the Cincinnati Bengals).

Bills Defensive Performance

Last season, Buffalo allowed two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bills last season.

In the passing game, Buffalo allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Bills allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Buffalo let three players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Through the air, Buffalo did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

In terms of run defense, Buffalo allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

The Bills allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

