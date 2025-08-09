FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

James Conner 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

James Conner 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, James Conner is the 19th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 10th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 206.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

James Conner Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Conner's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points206.83110
2025 Projected Fantasy Points156.06116

James Conner 2024 Game-by-Game

Conner picked up 25.8 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 28 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bills16.31650143083
Week 2Rams18.4211221110124
Week 3Lions2.5917011025
Week 4Commanders17.3181041110113
Week 5@49ers12.019860320100
Week 6@Packers2.6724054046
Week 7Chargers15.2191010420152

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

James Conner vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.0% of the time while running the ball 46.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Conner's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
James Conner2361,0948444.6
Kyler Murray785725127.3
Trey Benson63291134.6
Emari Demercado24223109.3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup