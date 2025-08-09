James Conner 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, James Conner is the 19th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 10th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 206.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

James Conner Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Conner's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 206.8 31 10 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 156.0 61 16

James Conner 2024 Game-by-Game

Conner picked up 25.8 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 28 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bills 16.3 16 50 1 4 3 0 83 Week 2 Rams 18.4 21 122 1 1 1 0 124 Week 3 Lions 2.5 9 17 0 1 1 0 25 Week 4 Commanders 17.3 18 104 1 1 1 0 113 Week 5 @49ers 12.0 19 86 0 3 2 0 100 Week 6 @Packers 2.6 7 24 0 5 4 0 46 Week 7 Chargers 15.2 19 101 0 4 2 0 152 View Full Table ChevronDown

James Conner vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.0% of the time while running the ball 46.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Conner's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 236 1,094 8 44 4.6 Kyler Murray 78 572 5 12 7.3 Trey Benson 63 291 1 3 4.6 Emari Demercado 24 223 1 0 9.3

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.