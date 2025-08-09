James Conner 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, James Conner is the 19th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 10th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 206.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
James Conner Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Conner's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|206.8
|31
|10
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|156.0
|61
|16
James Conner 2024 Game-by-Game
Conner picked up 25.8 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 28 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bills
|16.3
|16
|50
|1
|4
|3
|0
|83
|Week 2
|Rams
|18.4
|21
|122
|1
|1
|1
|0
|124
|Week 3
|Lions
|2.5
|9
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|25
|Week 4
|Commanders
|17.3
|18
|104
|1
|1
|1
|0
|113
|Week 5
|@49ers
|12.0
|19
|86
|0
|3
|2
|0
|100
|Week 6
|@Packers
|2.6
|7
|24
|0
|5
|4
|0
|46
|Week 7
|Chargers
|15.2
|19
|101
|0
|4
|2
|0
|152
James Conner vs. Other Cardinals Rushers
The Cardinals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.0% of the time while running the ball 46.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Conner's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|James Conner
|236
|1,094
|8
|44
|4.6
|Kyler Murray
|78
|572
|5
|12
|7.3
|Trey Benson
|63
|291
|1
|3
|4.6
|Emari Demercado
|24
|223
|1
|0
|9.3
