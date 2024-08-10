James Conner 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals picked up 16.3 fantasy points last week, after being the 25th-ranked running back fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

James Conner Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Conner's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 174.5 47 15 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 151.0 78 25

James Conner 2023 Game-by-Game

Conner accumulated 26.4 fantasy points -- 27 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 54 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bills 16.3 16 50 1 4 3 0 83

James Conner vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Conner's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 208 1,040 7 32 5.0 Emari Demercado 58 284 2 2 4.9 Kyler Murray 44 244 3 11 5.5 Desmond Ridder 53 193 5 12 3.6

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.