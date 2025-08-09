FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jalen McMillan 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen McMillan 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen McMillan is the 63rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 98.4 fantasy points a year ago (45th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, continue reading.

Jalen McMillan Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points98.414945
2025 Projected Fantasy Points61.617671

Jalen McMillan 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers -- McMillan finished with 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 51 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Commanders9.231321
Week 2@Lions2.121210
Week 3Broncos0.61160
Week 6@Saints0.01000
Week 7Ravens2.683150
Week 8Falcons5.274350
Week 12@Giants1.121110

Jalen McMillan vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how McMillan's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jalen McMillan583746188
Mike Evans1107410041115
Cade Otton8759600414
Chris Godwin625057656

Want more data and analysis on Jalen McMillan? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

