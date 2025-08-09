Jalen McMillan 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen McMillan is the 63rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 98.4 fantasy points a year ago (45th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, continue reading.

Jalen McMillan Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 98.4 149 45 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 61.6 176 71

Jalen McMillan 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers -- McMillan finished with 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 51 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 9.2 3 1 32 1 Week 2 @Lions 2.1 2 1 21 0 Week 3 Broncos 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Ravens 2.6 8 3 15 0 Week 8 Falcons 5.2 7 4 35 0 Week 12 @Giants 1.1 2 1 11 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jalen McMillan vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how McMillan's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen McMillan 58 37 461 8 8 Mike Evans 110 74 1004 11 15 Cade Otton 87 59 600 4 14 Chris Godwin 62 50 576 5 6

