Jalen McMillan 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen McMillan is the 63rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 98.4 fantasy points a year ago (45th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, continue reading.
Jalen McMillan Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|98.4
|149
|45
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.6
|176
|71
Jalen McMillan 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers -- McMillan finished with 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 51 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|9.2
|3
|1
|32
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|2.1
|2
|1
|21
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|0.6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Ravens
|2.6
|8
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|5.2
|7
|4
|35
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|1.1
|2
|1
|11
|0
Jalen McMillan vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how McMillan's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen McMillan
|58
|37
|461
|8
|8
|Mike Evans
|110
|74
|1004
|11
|15
|Cade Otton
|87
|59
|600
|4
|14
|Chris Godwin
|62
|50
|576
|5
|6
Want more data and analysis on Jalen McMillan? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.