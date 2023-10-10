Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New York Jets and their 14th-ranked pass defense (206.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thinking about Hurts for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Hurts vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.04

21.04 Projected Passing Yards: 234.81

234.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.09

48.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 21.8 fantasy points per game (109.1 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Hurts has generated 71.4 fantasy points (23.8 per game), as he's amassed 899 yards on 73-of-112 passing with four touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 134 rushing yards on 34 carries with two TDs.

The highlight of Hurts' fantasy season so far was last week against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 27.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he managed only 12.5 fantasy points -- 22-of-33 (66.7%), 170 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 37 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

New York has given up two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Jets have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

