Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Quarterback Jalen Hurts faces a matchup against the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (190.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Hurts a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Commanders? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Hurts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hurts vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.3

20.3 Projected Passing Yards: 204.66

204.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.16

48.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Hurts has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 22.2 fantasy points per game (310.5 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Hurts has tallied 69.9 fantasy points (23.3 per game), as he's racked up 516 yards on 50-of-72 passing with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 133 rushing yards on 32 carries with three TDs.

Hurts has amassed 103.7 fantasy points (20.7 per game) in his last five games, completing 83-of-122 passes for 916 yards, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 211 rushing yards on 54 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he went off for 236 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 35.1 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 37 rushing yards on 10 attempts (3.7 yards per carry) with three TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts' game versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 10.9 fantasy points. He threw for 311 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Washington this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.