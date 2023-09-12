Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will take on the team with last season's 15th-ranked passing defense, the Buffalo Bills (214.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Meyers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Meyers vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.48

3.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.99

27.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 32nd at his position and 103rd overall, Meyers picked up 113.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last season.

In his one game this season so far, Meyers had nine receptions on 10 targets, for 81 yards, and ended up with 20.1 fantasy points.

Meyers accumulated 17.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 111 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.

In Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Meyers posted 14.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: six receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills -- Meyers ended up with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 22 yards, on five targets.

In Week 9 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Meyers collected 2.4 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: five receptions, 42 yards, on six targets.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo gave up more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

Last year, the Bills allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Buffalo last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Bills gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Buffalo last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

Against Buffalo last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

One player ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Bills last year.

