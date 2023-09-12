Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will take on the team with last season's 15th-ranked passing defense, the Buffalo Bills (214.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Is Meyers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Meyers vs. Bills Game Info
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 3.48
- Projected Receiving Yards: 27.99
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12
Projections provided by numberFire
Meyers 2022 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked 32nd at his position and 103rd overall, Meyers picked up 113.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last season.
- In his one game this season so far, Meyers had nine receptions on 10 targets, for 81 yards, and ended up with 20.1 fantasy points.
- Meyers accumulated 17.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 111 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.
- In Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Meyers posted 14.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: six receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills -- Meyers ended up with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 22 yards, on five targets.
- In Week 9 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Meyers collected 2.4 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: five receptions, 42 yards, on six targets.
Bills Defensive Performance
- Buffalo gave up more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.
- Last year, the Bills allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.
- Against Buffalo last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the Bills gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Versus Buffalo last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- On the ground, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.
- Against Buffalo last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.
- One player ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Bills last year.
