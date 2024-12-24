Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the league (240.5 yards allowed per game).

With Meyers' next game against the Saints, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Meyers vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.08

60.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 129th overall, as he has tallied 100.6 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has compiled 16.7 total fantasy points (5.6 per game), reeling in 14 balls (on 24 targets) for 167 yards and zero touchdowns.

Meyers has racked up 38.5 total fantasy points (7.7 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 30 balls (on 50 targets) for 385 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Meyers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, as he posted 14.2 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on nine targets) for 62 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

New Orleans has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

