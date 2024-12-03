Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is looking at a matchup versus the 30th-ranked passing defense in the league (258.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Meyers, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers.

Meyers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.58

64.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 128th overall, as he has put up 83.9 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has tallied 246 yards and zero scores on 20 catches (32 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that period.

Meyers has been targeted 50 times, with 34 receptions for 403 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 48.3 fantasy points (9.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Meyers' fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he piled up 14.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, grabbing four passes on five targets for 29 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

