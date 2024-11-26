Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be up against the 20th-ranked tun defense of the Chicago Bears (129.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday.

With Gibbs' next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Gibbs vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.12

81.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.85

0.85 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.36

28.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 181.1 fantasy points (16.5 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 15th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has totaled 51.0 fantasy points (17.0 per game) as he's rushed for 230 yards and scored three touchdowns on 51 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 100 yards on six grabs (seven targets).

Gibbs has generated 83.9 fantasy points (16.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 422 yards with five touchdowns on 73 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 117 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he tallied 28.0 fantasy points with four receptions (on four targets) for 44 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing 12 times for 63 yards, with three receptions for 28 yards as a receiver (9.1 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bears have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Chicago this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Bears this year.

