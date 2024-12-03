Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jahan Dotson will match up with the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (225.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Dotson worth considering for his next matchup against the Panthers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Dotson vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.0

2.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.73

13.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Dotson Fantasy Performance

Dotson has put up 13.0 fantasy points in 2024 (1.2 per game), which ranks him 129th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 358 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Dotson has compiled 19 yards and zero scores on three catches (four targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 1.9 fantasy points (0.6 per game) during that period.

Dotson has been targeted six times, with five receptions for 82 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 8.2 fantasy points (1.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Dotson's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 3.6 total fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed five players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

