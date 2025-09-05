Jaguars vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Carolina Panthers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Jaguars vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (61.7%)

Jaguars vs Panthers Point Spread

The Jaguars are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Jaguars are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Panthers Over/Under

Jaguars versus Panthers, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Jaguars vs Panthers Moneyline

Carolina is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a -196 favorite on the road.

Jaguars vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Jaguars were 10-7-0 against the spread last season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more, the Jaguars had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

Out of 17 Jacksonville games last year, nine hit the over.

The Panthers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

Carolina went 8-8 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

The Panthers had 13 of their 17 games go over the point total last season.

Jaguars vs Panthers Odds & Spread

