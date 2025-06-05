Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (37-23) vs. Cleveland Guardians (33-27)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and CLEG

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-270) | CLE: (+220)

NYY: (-270) | CLE: (+220) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-134) | CLE: +1.5 (+112)

NYY: -1.5 (-134) | CLE: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 7-1, 1.92 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 1-1, 5.28 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (7-1, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Slade Cecconi (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Fried's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Cecconi's starts. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Cecconi start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (70.6%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Yankees, Cleveland is the underdog at +220, and New York is -270 playing at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Yankees are -134 to cover, and the Guardians are +112.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

Yankees versus Guardians on June 5 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 34 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 59 chances this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 27-32-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have compiled an 18-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Guardians have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-29-2).

The Guardians have put together a 29-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 88 hits and an OBP of .485 to go with a slugging percentage of .752. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .389 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .323 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is seventh in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cody Bellinger has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Bellinger has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double and two walks.

Anthony Volpe has seven home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 72 hits with a .382 on-base percentage and a .550 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .327.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .312 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 12th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has six doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .262.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .211 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

6/4/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

