Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-23) vs. Washington Nationals (29-32)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

CHC: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz (Cubs) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 5-1, 3.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Drew Pomeranz (2-0) for the Cubs and Jake Irvin (5-1) for the Nationals. Pomeranz helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Pomeranz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 8-4-0 ATS in Irvin's 12 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those games.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.7%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +112 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -134.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on June 5, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 28, or 71.8%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 19 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 31-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have a 26-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.2% of those games).

Washington has gone 16-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (48.5%).

The Nationals have played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-28-1).

The Nationals have put together a 33-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .283 with 40 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .522.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (66) this season. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .549 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .561, and has 65 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .283).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 45th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .223.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

