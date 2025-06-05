Astros vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Astros vs Pirates Game Info

Houston Astros (33-28) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SCHN

Astros vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+102) | PIT: +1.5 (-122)

HOU: -1.5 (+102) | PIT: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 5-4, 3.12 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-7, 3.73 ERA

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Mitch Keller (1-7) for the Pirates. Valdez's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Valdez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Pirates have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Keller's 12 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 2-7 in Keller's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.4%)

Astros vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Pirates, Houston is the favorite at -162, and Pittsburgh is +136 playing at home.

Astros vs Pirates Spread

The Astros are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +102 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -122.

Astros vs Pirates Over/Under

Astros versus Pirates, on June 5, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Astros vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 22 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 61 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 32-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 17-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 8-13 (winning only 38.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-34-3).

The Pirates have a 27-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 72 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .312.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Pena will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.312/.407.

Altuve has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a walk.

Jake Meyers is batting .292 with a .347 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated 44 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .229 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .372 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .235 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a team-high .354 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .304 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Astros vs Pirates Head to Head

6/4/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/30/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

