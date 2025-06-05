Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-25) vs. New York Mets (39-23)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and SNY

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 3-2, 4.58 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 4-2, 2.69 ERA

The probable starters are Landon Knack (3-2) for the Dodgers and David Peterson (4-2) for the Mets. Knack's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Knack's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Peterson's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Mets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -142 favorite, while New York is a +120 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Mets. The Dodgers are +136 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -164.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mets, on June 5, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 31 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 26 of 42 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 35 of 61 chances this season.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 28-33-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won nine of the 17 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, New York has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 61 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-37-2).

The Mets have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 32-29-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.650) and total hits (70) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .363 and slugging .616 with an on-base percentage of .429.

He is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.

Mookie Betts has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.333/.397.

Andy Pages has 12 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Pages heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 67 hits with a .386 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .290 and slugging .563.

He is 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor is slugging .490 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .232 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

6/4/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!