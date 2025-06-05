Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams busy on Thursday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (32-29) vs. Texas Rangers (29-33)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and RSN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

TB: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

TB: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 3-5, 3.21 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-2, 3.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (3-5) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (4-2) will take the ball for the Rangers. Pepiot's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pepiot's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Rangers are 6-3-0 against the spread when Leiter starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (61.7%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Rangers reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-144) and Texas as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Rangers are -166 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +138.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

Rays versus Rangers on June 5 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won six of 12 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 31-29-0 against the spread in their 60 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 9-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29% of those games).

Texas is 1-9 (winning just 10% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-41-1).

The Rangers have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 33-29-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is batting .258 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .289 while slugging .507.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 79th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .288.

His batting average ranks 111th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 144th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (59) this season.

Aranda heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .385 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 54 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

Lowe enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has put up 47 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .241 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 113th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith's .335 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .400.

He is 62nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Josh Jung has a slugging percentage of .421, a team-best for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .212 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

6/4/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/6/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2024: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!