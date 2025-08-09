FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ja'Marr Chase 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ja'Marr Chase picked up 276.0 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Chase's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points276.0171
2025 Projected Fantasy Points222.6321

Ja'Marr Chase 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Chase put up a season-high 44.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Patriots6.266620
Week 2@Chiefs3.554350
Week 3Commanders23.8761182
Week 4@Panthers14.563851
Week 5Ravens31.312101932
Week 6@Giants7.265720
Week 7@Browns12.665551

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals, who ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the ball 36.8% of the time. Here's a glance at how Chase's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ja'Marr Chase17512717081735
Tee Higgins109739111024
Mike Gesicki8365665210
Noah Fant644850015

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

