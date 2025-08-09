Ja'Marr Chase 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ja'Marr Chase picked up 276.0 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Chase's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 276.0 17 1 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 222.6 32 1

Ja'Marr Chase 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Chase put up a season-high 44.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 6.2 6 6 62 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 3.5 5 4 35 0 Week 3 Commanders 23.8 7 6 118 2 Week 4 @Panthers 14.5 6 3 85 1 Week 5 Ravens 31.3 12 10 193 2 Week 6 @Giants 7.2 6 5 72 0 Week 7 @Browns 12.6 6 5 55 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals, who ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the ball 36.8% of the time. Here's a glance at how Chase's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ja'Marr Chase 175 127 1708 17 35 Tee Higgins 109 73 911 10 24 Mike Gesicki 83 65 665 2 10 Noah Fant 64 48 500 1 5

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.