menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

J.K. Dobbins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

J.K. Dobbins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers' J.K. Dobbins was 92nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 9.7. Going into 2024, he is the 48th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points9.744692
2024 Projected Fantasy Points84.116149

J.K. Dobbins 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Texans9.7822132037

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers ran 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Dobbins' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
J.K. Dobbins822112.8
Gus Edwards19881013394.1
Justin Herbert522283114.4
Easton Stick27144165.3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup