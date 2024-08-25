J.K. Dobbins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers' J.K. Dobbins was 92nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 9.7. Going into 2024, he is the 48th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|9.7
|446
|92
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|84.1
|161
|49
J.K. Dobbins 2023 Game-by-Game
Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Texans
|9.7
|8
|22
|1
|3
|2
|0
|37
J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Chargers Rushers
The Chargers ran 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Dobbins' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|J.K. Dobbins
|8
|22
|1
|1
|2.8
|Gus Edwards
|198
|810
|13
|39
|4.1
|Justin Herbert
|52
|228
|3
|11
|4.4
|Easton Stick
|27
|144
|1
|6
|5.3
