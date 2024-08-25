J.K. Dobbins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers' J.K. Dobbins was 92nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 9.7. Going into 2024, he is the 48th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 9.7 446 92 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 84.1 161 49

J.K. Dobbins 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Texans 9.7 8 22 1 3 2 0 37

J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers ran 59.5% passing plays and 40.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Dobbins' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.K. Dobbins 8 22 1 1 2.8 Gus Edwards 198 810 13 39 4.1 Justin Herbert 52 228 3 11 4.4 Easton Stick 27 144 1 6 5.3

