Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets for Erling Haaland Round of 32
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Best Erling Haaland Prop Bets Tomorrow
Anytime goalscorer · Shots on target · First goalscorer · 2+ goals · FanDuel odds
🌍 The World's Best Striker — Why Every Haaland Prop Has Value
Erling Haaland has scored in both his World Cup starts — a brace against Iraq (4-1) and two more against Senegal (3-2) — and sits level with Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race. CBS Sports notes he became only the second player in the previous 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances. He leads Norway with five shots per game, 3.5 of which are on target. His 0.27 xG per shot leads every player at this tournament — he doesn't just shoot often, he shoots from the best positions.
He has scored in his last 10 official appearances for Norway. He is the penalty taker and primary aerial threat, and the man no team at this World Cup has yet stopped. Lineups.com: "Regardless of the defensive attention he attracts, Haaland consistently finds ways to get into scoring positions when his team needs him most." Against Ivory Coast's centre-back pairing of Kossounou and Diomandé — solid but largely untested against a striker of this calibre — Haaland is the single most reliable individual betting angle in the entire Round of 32.
⭐ Best Haaland Props — Ranked
Compare.bet explicitly rates this at ⭐⭐⭐⭐ value: "Haaland needs little introduction. He has four goals at the tournament already and is the most lethal finisher left in this section of the draw, with Norway funnelling most of their attacks through him. Ivory Coast's centre-backs Kossounou and Diomandé are a stern test, but the volume of chances Norway create means Haaland is short for good reason." Squawka also explicitly backs Haaland anytime alongside Norway win and Over 2.5.
Free World Cup Picks: "Erling Haaland is already on four goals after just two games in the group stage, but there is no sign he plans to stop there. He has scored at least once in each of his last 10 official appearances for Norway." When Haaland faced a comparable single-game FD anytime price against France's elite Saliba-Upamecano CB pairing, he was priced at -138 (implying ~58% probability). Against a less battle-tested Ivory Coast pairing, expect a similar or shorter price.
This is the statistically safest Haaland prop available. In a previous matchup analysis, Sportsgambler explicitly recommended: "Erling Haaland has finished with over 1.5 shots on goal in six straight games. We're going to take the +118 when it comes to this Shots on Target wager." He averaged 3.5 SOT per game across 8 World Cup qualifying matches, and his 2-goal performance vs Iraq came from just 5 shots, 4 of which were on target.
Lineups.com confirms: "The 25-year-old leads Norway with five shots per game, 3.5 of which have been on target. Regardless of the defensive attention he attracts, Haaland consistently finds ways to get into scoring positions." Even if Ivory Coast's disciplined centre-backs limit his clear chances, he is virtually guaranteed to register at least one shot on target. This is the floor play for any Haaland-based bet tomorrow.
Haaland scored the first goal of Norway's World Cup debut against Iraq from a counter-attack. SBR's previous tactical read for a comparable Norway fixture: "The first goal, if there is one, I anticipate to come from Norway." Ivory Coast's defensive setup against Germany conceded a late winner, suggesting their defence can be broken down by sustained pressure — and against Norway's quick transitions, an early Haaland strike is a live route.
Norway's whole attacking structure is built to feed Haaland first. Whether through Ødegaard's vision, Sørloth's hold-up play, or Nusa's directness, the chance creation routes funnel toward the most clinical finisher on the pitch. At longer odds than anytime, FGS offers leveraged value for a player this likely to score at some point in the match.
This is the most remarkable Haaland stat at this tournament: he has scored a brace in literally every World Cup match he has started — 2 vs Iraq, 2 vs Senegal. A 100% multi-goal rate is essentially unprecedented for a 2-game sample, but it speaks to his ruthlessness once chances arrive. Free World Cup Picks notes: "each of their last seven competitive matches have produced at least five goals" — Norway's games are shootouts, and Haaland is at the centre of every one. One small-to-medium unit at the longer 2+ goals price.
📊 Haaland Props Summary
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer check FD · 1+ shots on target check FD (Sportsgambler cited +118 in comparable matchup) · First goalscorer check FD · 2+ goals check FD (Gambling911 cited ~+950 in comparable matchup) · 4 WC goals in 2 starts (brace vs Iraq 4-1, brace vs Senegal 3-2) · Rested vs France · 5 shots/game leads Norway · 3.5 SOT/game · 0.27 xG/shot leads all tournament players · Scored in last 10 official Norway appearances · Penalty taker · 59 goals in 52 caps · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes/Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Ivory Coast CBs: Kossounou, O.Diomande · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · 1PM ET · FS1 · R16 M91 · ⚠️ Confirm Haaland starts before placing any prop · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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