France vs Sweden Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets For World Cup 2026

⚡ FRA: MBAPPE 4 WC GOALS · SCORES IN 7 OF 8 WC MATCHES · FGS IN 4 OF 5 · DEMBELE HAT-TRICK vs NORWAY · O2.5 COVERED 12 CONSECUTIVE FRANCE GAMES · 2+ GOALS IN 15 OF LAST 16 · SWE: 0 CLEAN SHEETS LAST 9 GAMES · 30 GOALS CONCEDED IN 14 MATCHES · HIEN OUT TOURNAMENT · LINDELOF RETURNS TO BACK 3

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · M6 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX FRA -400 ML · SWE +1000 · Draw +500 · FRA advance -1000 · SWE advance +620 · O2.5 -204 → R16 M92

🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Sweden · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET France 3–1 Sweden Mbappe goal · Dembele goal · Sweden score · France advance Confidence HIGH France are the best team at this tournament. Mbappé scores in 7 of 8 World Cup matches. Dembélé hit a hat-trick last time out vs Norway — the exact team Sweden just drew with. Sweden have Gyökeres and Isak — two elite strikers — and they will score, as they have done in every recent match. But their defence (0 clean sheets in 9, 30 goals conceded in 14 games) is exactly what France's attack dismantles. RotoWire projects 4-1 France. Racing Post backs France + O3.5. Covers hit France spread in all 3 group games. This is the most one-sided match of the round.

📖 Match Preview

France are the overwhelming favourites and for good reason. They topped Group I with a perfect nine points — 3-1 over Senegal, 3-0 over Iraq, then 4-1 over Norway with Dembélé scoring a hat-trick and Doué adding a fourth. Mbappé has four goals and scores in 7 of 8 World Cup matches. The Over 2.5 has been covered in 12 consecutive France games. Didier Deschamps returned to the squad after briefly leaving following the death of his mother and France have not skipped a beat.

Sweden squeezed through Group F in third place with four points and a 7-7 goal difference behind Netherlands and Japan. Their 5-1 win over Tunisia was a false dawn — they drew Japan 1-1 and lost Netherlands 5-1. Graham Potter's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches across all competitions, conceding 30 goals in 14 matches. Isak Hien is ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Victor Lindelöf moves from midfield back to the backline to cover. Sweden have Gyökeres and Isak as a dangerous strike pair but they need to score just to stay in this game — and keeping France out is close to impossible.

This is the most one-sided match of the Round of 32. Covers backed France's spread in all three group games and hit all three. The only question is how many goals it produces — and the market already reflects that the over is likely. RotoWire's headline pick for this match is Over 3.5 goals, not the France moneyline, because -400 is simply too short to bet the result. The goals market is where the value lies.

🏥 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France ⚠️ Saliba — back assessment Arsenal CB. Back problem vs Norway. Lacroix deputised and could replace. ⚠️ Marcus Thuram — bench likely (calf) Fit enough for bench. Will likely come on as impact sub second half. ℹ️ Cherki — restricted to sub appearances Man City youngster. Three brief sub appearances so far. 🇸🇪 Sweden ❌ Isak Hien — OUT tournament (hamstring) Atalanta CB. Ruled out. Major defensive blow. Biggest Sweden absentee. ✅ Victor Lindelöf — returns to backline Started in midfield vs Japan. Shifts back to CB position to cover Hien. ✅ Gyökeres & Isak — fit and starting Both fit. Gyökeres 20 goals for Atlético Madrid. Sweden's only real threat.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 · Deschamps GK Mike Maignan Defence Jules Koundé (RB) Dayot Upamecano (CB) Saliba ⚠️ / Lacroix (CB) Theo Hernandez (LB) Midfield Aurélien Tchouaméni (DM) Adrien Rabiot (DM) Attack Ousmane Dembélé ⭐ (RAM · 4G) Michael Olise (CAM) Désiré Doué (LAM) Kylian Mbappé 🔥 (ST · Cap · 4G) 🇸🇪 Sweden · 3-1-4-2 · Graham Potter GK Robin Zetterström Defence (3-back) Alexander Lagerbielke Victor Lindelöf ✅ (CB · returns) Pontus Gudmundsson Midfield Mattias Karlström (DM) Bernhardsson · Bergvall · Ayari · Stroud Attack Viktor Gyökeres ⭐ (ST) Alexander Isak ⭐ (ST) ❌ Hien OUT (hamstring · tournament)

📊 Key Stats & Form

Why France dominate but Sweden will score 10-2 goal difference Group GD 7-7 goal difference 3W 0D 0L (9pts) · 1st Group I Group record 1W 1D 1L (4pts) · 3rd Group F O2.5 in 12 straight FRA games Goals trend O2.5 in 6 of last 7 SWE games 2+ goals in 15 of last 16 FRA scoring 0 clean sheets in last 9 matches Mbappe FGS in 4 of 5 WC matches Star form Gyokeres 20 goals ATM this season Covered spread all 3 group games AH record 30 goals conceded in 14 matches

🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · RotoWire / Racing Post · FanDuel Over 3.5 Goals RotoWire top pick Racing Post: FRA win + O3.5 O2.5 in 12 straight FRA games SWE 0 clean sheets last 9 Check FD Expected ~+110 to +140 RotoWire's explicit headline pick for this match. "This looks like it turns into a goals game. Sweden carry a genuine strike pairing in Gyökeres and Isak, so they will score, but their defense has been the problem all tournament and it is exactly the kind of back line a France attack at full tilt tears apart. This projects as a 4-1 France win." Racing Post: "France to win and over 3.5 goals." SportGambler backs even O2.5 at -204. The last France vs Sweden meeting ended 4-2. O2.5 covered in 12 consecutive France games. France scored 2+ in 15 of 16. Sweden conceded in all three group games including 5 vs Netherlands. Hien is out, Lindelöf returning from midfield to CB. France's attack — Mbappé, Dembélé (hat-trick last match), Olise, Doué — will find the net multiple times. Sweden's Gyökeres and Isak will score once. Over 3.5 at +110 or better is the headline play. Verdict · RotoWire + Racing Post explicit · Headline play · 2 units O2.5 hit 12 straight France games. SWE 0 clean sheets in 9. Hien out. Check FD for O3.5 line — back at +110 or better.

⭐ Best Bet #2 · RotoWire / Lineups.com Explicit · FanDuel Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer RotoWire explicit top pick Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches FGS in 4 of 5 WC matches 4 goals in this tournament Check FD Expected ~-130 to -180 RotoWire explicitly picks Mbappé anytime goalscorer as their headline individual play. Lineups.com: "Mbappé is a main reason France sees many goals, scoring in seven of eight World Cup matches along with the first goal in four of five." Sweden's three-back system leaves wide channels for Mbappé to exploit with his directness from the left. Lindelöf returning from midfield — where his defensive positioning vs wingers is weaker — is a potential Mbappé target. Check FD for the anytime line and back at -160 or better. Verdict · RotoWire explicit · Check FD · 1-2 units Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches. FGS in 4 of 5. Back at -160 or better on FD.

⭐ Best Bet #3 · Covers 3-for-3 · FanDuel France Asian Handicap -1.5 Covers backed spread all 3 group games All 3 hit · Senegal / Iraq / Norway FRA 2+ goals in 15 of last 16 Check FD Expected ~-115 to -130 Covers backed France's spread in all three group games and hit all three — 3-1 vs Senegal, 3-0 vs Iraq, 4-1 vs Norway. "This spread pick was a winner in all three of France's group contests, and I don't see Sweden faring any better on Tuesday. The Swedes' 5-1 victory over Tunisia was a false dawn, and they've since looked more like the team that stumbled through a winless qualifying campaign." France win by 2+ goals is the most reliable form play in the match. Check FD for the AH -1.5 line. Verdict · Covers 3-for-3 play · Check FD · 1-2 units Covers hit France spread all 3 group games. France 2+ goals in 15 of 16. Check FD for -1.5 AH line — back at -130 or better.

⭐ Best Bet #4 · Value Goalscorer · FanDuel Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer Hat-trick vs Norway last match 4 WC goals this tournament Value vs Mbappe short price Check FD Expected ~+100 to +120 Dembélé has four goals at this tournament — matching Mbappé. He hit a hat-trick against Norway last time out (the same team that Sweden just drew with in the group stage). He operates from the right side, consistently cutting into the box to score and dragging defenders out of position. Racing Post: "Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé should be looking forward to a crack at Sweden's defence." At longer odds than Mbappé's price, Dembélé is the superior individual goalscorer value in this match. Check FD for his anytime line — back at +100 or better. Verdict · Value over Mbappe at short price · Check FD · 1 unit Hat-trick last match. 4 WC goals. Likely longer price than Mbappe = better value. Back at +100 or better.

📊 Expert Picks Summary RotoWire O3.5 goals + Mbappe AT · projects 4-1 France Racing Post France win + O3.5 at 15-8 · Mbappe & Dembele Covers France AH spread · 3-for-3 in group stage · same play SportGambler O2.5 -204 · O2.5 in 12 consecutive FRA games Lineups.com Mbappe FGS in 4 of 5 WC · scores in 7 of 8 Our Pick France 3-1 SWE · O3.5 + Mbappe AT + Dembele AT + FRA -1.5 AH

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX Bet France vs Sweden on FanDuel Tomorrow FRA -400 ML · SWE +1000 · Draw +500 · FRA advance -1000 · O3.5 · Mbappe AT · Dembele AT

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France -400 ML / Sweden +1000 / Draw +500 (90 min) · France advance -1000 / Sweden advance +620 · O2.5 -204 (SportGambler) · check FD for O3.5 pricing · Kylian Mbappe anytime check FD (scores in 7 of 8 WC matches · FGS in 4 of 5) · Ousmane Dembele anytime check FD (hat-trick vs Norway · 4 WC goals) · France -1.5 AH check FD · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba (⚠️ assess back / Lacroix if out), T.Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe · Sweden predicted 3-1-4-2: Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Gyokeres, Isak · Hien OUT tournament (hamstring) · Thuram bench likely (calf) · O2.5 covered 12 consecutive France games · France 2+ goals in 15 of last 16 · Sweden 0 clean sheets last 9 · 30 goals conceded in 14 matches · Covers hit France spread all 3 group games · Last meeting France 4-2 Sweden · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · 5PM ET · FOX · R16 M92 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER