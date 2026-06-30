FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

France vs Sweden Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets For World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

France vs Sweden Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets For World Cup 2026
France vs Sweden Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · PREDICTION & BEST BETS · TOMORROW · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
France vs Sweden · Tuesday June 30 · 5:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX

France vs Sweden: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Preview · Expert picks · Predicted lineups · Best bets · FanDuel odds

🎯 FRA -400 ML · FRA Advance -1000 · Mbappe AT · Over 3.5 Goals · Dembele AT · FRA -1.5 AH
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ FRA: MBAPPE 4 WC GOALS · SCORES IN 7 OF 8 WC MATCHES · FGS IN 4 OF 5 · DEMBELE HAT-TRICK vs NORWAY · O2.5 COVERED 12 CONSECUTIVE FRANCE GAMES · 2+ GOALS IN 15 OF LAST 16 · SWE: 0 CLEAN SHEETS LAST 9 GAMES · 30 GOALS CONCEDED IN 14 MATCHES · HIEN OUT TOURNAMENT · LINDELOF RETURNS TO BACK 3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · M6
🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX
FRA -400 ML · SWE +1000 · Draw +500 · FRA advance -1000 · SWE advance +620 · O2.5 -204
→ R16 M92
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Sweden · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET
France 3–1 Sweden
Mbappe goal · Dembele goal · Sweden score · France advance
Confidence
HIGH
France are the best team at this tournament. Mbappé scores in 7 of 8 World Cup matches. Dembélé hit a hat-trick last time out vs Norway — the exact team Sweden just drew with. Sweden have Gyökeres and Isak — two elite strikers — and they will score, as they have done in every recent match. But their defence (0 clean sheets in 9, 30 goals conceded in 14 games) is exactly what France's attack dismantles. RotoWire projects 4-1 France. Racing Post backs France + O3.5. Covers hit France spread in all 3 group games. This is the most one-sided match of the round.

📖 Match Preview

France are the overwhelming favourites and for good reason. They topped Group I with a perfect nine points — 3-1 over Senegal, 3-0 over Iraq, then 4-1 over Norway with Dembélé scoring a hat-trick and Doué adding a fourth. Mbappé has four goals and scores in 7 of 8 World Cup matches. The Over 2.5 has been covered in 12 consecutive France games. Didier Deschamps returned to the squad after briefly leaving following the death of his mother and France have not skipped a beat.

Sweden squeezed through Group F in third place with four points and a 7-7 goal difference behind Netherlands and Japan. Their 5-1 win over Tunisia was a false dawn — they drew Japan 1-1 and lost Netherlands 5-1. Graham Potter's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches across all competitions, conceding 30 goals in 14 matches. Isak Hien is ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Victor Lindelöf moves from midfield back to the backline to cover. Sweden have Gyökeres and Isak as a dangerous strike pair but they need to score just to stay in this game — and keeping France out is close to impossible.

This is the most one-sided match of the Round of 32. Covers backed France's spread in all three group games and hit all three. The only question is how many goals it produces — and the market already reflects that the over is likely. RotoWire's headline pick for this match is Over 3.5 goals, not the France moneyline, because -400 is simply too short to bet the result. The goals market is where the value lies.

🏥 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France
⚠️ Saliba — back assessment
Arsenal CB. Back problem vs Norway. Lacroix deputised and could replace.
⚠️ Marcus Thuram — bench likely (calf)
Fit enough for bench. Will likely come on as impact sub second half.
ℹ️ Cherki — restricted to sub appearances
Man City youngster. Three brief sub appearances so far.
🇸🇪 Sweden
❌ Isak Hien — OUT tournament (hamstring)
Atalanta CB. Ruled out. Major defensive blow. Biggest Sweden absentee.
✅ Victor Lindelöf — returns to backline
Started in midfield vs Japan. Shifts back to CB position to cover Hien.
✅ Gyökeres & Isak — fit and starting
Both fit. Gyökeres 20 goals for Atlético Madrid. Sweden's only real threat.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 · Deschamps
GK
Mike Maignan
Defence
Jules Koundé (RB)
Dayot Upamecano (CB)
Saliba ⚠️ / Lacroix (CB)
Theo Hernandez (LB)
Midfield
Aurélien Tchouaméni (DM)
Adrien Rabiot (DM)
Attack
Ousmane Dembélé ⭐ (RAM · 4G)
Michael Olise (CAM)
Désiré Doué (LAM)
Kylian Mbappé 🔥 (ST · Cap · 4G)
🇸🇪 Sweden · 3-1-4-2 · Graham Potter
GK
Robin Zetterström
Defence (3-back)
Alexander Lagerbielke
Victor Lindelöf ✅ (CB · returns)
Pontus Gudmundsson
Midfield
Mattias Karlström (DM)
Bernhardsson · Bergvall · Ayari · Stroud
Attack
Viktor Gyökeres ⭐ (ST)
Alexander Isak ⭐ (ST)
❌ Hien OUT (hamstring · tournament)

📊 Key Stats & Form

Why France dominate but Sweden will score
10-2 goal difference
Group GD
7-7 goal difference
3W 0D 0L (9pts) · 1st Group I
Group record
1W 1D 1L (4pts) · 3rd Group F
O2.5 in 12 straight FRA games
Goals trend
O2.5 in 6 of last 7 SWE games
2+ goals in 15 of last 16
FRA scoring
0 clean sheets in last 9 matches
Mbappe FGS in 4 of 5 WC matches
Star form
Gyokeres 20 goals ATM this season
Covered spread all 3 group games
AH record
30 goals conceded in 14 matches

🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · RotoWire / Racing Post · FanDuel
Over 3.5 Goals
RotoWire top pick Racing Post: FRA win + O3.5 O2.5 in 12 straight FRA games SWE 0 clean sheets last 9
Check FD
Expected ~+110 to +140

RotoWire's explicit headline pick for this match. "This looks like it turns into a goals game. Sweden carry a genuine strike pairing in Gyökeres and Isak, so they will score, but their defense has been the problem all tournament and it is exactly the kind of back line a France attack at full tilt tears apart. This projects as a 4-1 France win." Racing Post: "France to win and over 3.5 goals." SportGambler backs even O2.5 at -204.

The last France vs Sweden meeting ended 4-2. O2.5 covered in 12 consecutive France games. France scored 2+ in 15 of 16. Sweden conceded in all three group games including 5 vs Netherlands. Hien is out, Lindelöf returning from midfield to CB. France's attack — Mbappé, Dembélé (hat-trick last match), Olise, Doué — will find the net multiple times. Sweden's Gyökeres and Isak will score once. Over 3.5 at +110 or better is the headline play.

Verdict · RotoWire + Racing Post explicit · Headline play · 2 units
O2.5 hit 12 straight France games. SWE 0 clean sheets in 9. Hien out. Check FD for O3.5 line — back at +110 or better.
⭐ Best Bet #2 · RotoWire / Lineups.com Explicit · FanDuel
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
RotoWire explicit top pick Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches FGS in 4 of 5 WC matches 4 goals in this tournament
Check FD
Expected ~-130 to -180

RotoWire explicitly picks Mbappé anytime goalscorer as their headline individual play. Lineups.com: "Mbappé is a main reason France sees many goals, scoring in seven of eight World Cup matches along with the first goal in four of five." Sweden's three-back system leaves wide channels for Mbappé to exploit with his directness from the left. Lindelöf returning from midfield — where his defensive positioning vs wingers is weaker — is a potential Mbappé target. Check FD for the anytime line and back at -160 or better.

Verdict · RotoWire explicit · Check FD · 1-2 units
Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches. FGS in 4 of 5. Back at -160 or better on FD.
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Covers 3-for-3 · FanDuel
France Asian Handicap -1.5
Covers backed spread all 3 group games All 3 hit · Senegal / Iraq / Norway FRA 2+ goals in 15 of last 16
Check FD
Expected ~-115 to -130

Covers backed France's spread in all three group games and hit all three — 3-1 vs Senegal, 3-0 vs Iraq, 4-1 vs Norway. "This spread pick was a winner in all three of France's group contests, and I don't see Sweden faring any better on Tuesday. The Swedes' 5-1 victory over Tunisia was a false dawn, and they've since looked more like the team that stumbled through a winless qualifying campaign." France win by 2+ goals is the most reliable form play in the match. Check FD for the AH -1.5 line.

Verdict · Covers 3-for-3 play · Check FD · 1-2 units
Covers hit France spread all 3 group games. France 2+ goals in 15 of 16. Check FD for -1.5 AH line — back at -130 or better.
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Value Goalscorer · FanDuel
Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer
Hat-trick vs Norway last match 4 WC goals this tournament Value vs Mbappe short price
Check FD
Expected ~+100 to +120

Dembélé has four goals at this tournament — matching Mbappé. He hit a hat-trick against Norway last time out (the same team that Sweden just drew with in the group stage). He operates from the right side, consistently cutting into the box to score and dragging defenders out of position. Racing Post: "Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé should be looking forward to a crack at Sweden's defence." At longer odds than Mbappé's price, Dembélé is the superior individual goalscorer value in this match. Check FD for his anytime line — back at +100 or better.

Verdict · Value over Mbappe at short price · Check FD · 1 unit
Hat-trick last match. 4 WC goals. Likely longer price than Mbappe = better value. Back at +100 or better.
📊 Expert Picks Summary
RotoWire
O3.5 goals + Mbappe AT · projects 4-1 France
Racing Post
France win + O3.5 at 15-8 · Mbappe & Dembele
Covers
France AH spread · 3-for-3 in group stage · same play
SportGambler
O2.5 -204 · O2.5 in 12 consecutive FRA games
Lineups.com
Mbappe FGS in 4 of 5 WC · scores in 7 of 8
Our Pick
France 3-1 SWE · O3.5 + Mbappe AT + Dembele AT + FRA -1.5 AH
FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX
Bet France vs Sweden on FanDuel Tomorrow
FRA -400 ML · SWE +1000 · Draw +500 · FRA advance -1000 · O3.5 · Mbappe AT · Dembele AT
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France -400 ML / Sweden +1000 / Draw +500 (90 min) · France advance -1000 / Sweden advance +620 · O2.5 -204 (SportGambler) · check FD for O3.5 pricing · Kylian Mbappe anytime check FD (scores in 7 of 8 WC matches · FGS in 4 of 5) · Ousmane Dembele anytime check FD (hat-trick vs Norway · 4 WC goals) · France -1.5 AH check FD · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba (⚠️ assess back / Lacroix if out), T.Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe · Sweden predicted 3-1-4-2: Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Gyokeres, Isak · Hien OUT tournament (hamstring) · Thuram bench likely (calf) · O2.5 covered 12 consecutive France games · France 2+ goals in 15 of last 16 · Sweden 0 clean sheets last 9 · 30 goals conceded in 14 matches · Covers hit France spread all 3 group games · Last meeting France 4-2 Sweden · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · 5PM ET · FOX · R16 M92 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet on Mbappe and team France as they face Sweden in their round of 32 World Cup Match. New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup