France vs Sweden Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets For World Cup 2026
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France vs Sweden: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Preview · Expert picks · Predicted lineups · Best bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
France are the overwhelming favourites and for good reason. They topped Group I with a perfect nine points — 3-1 over Senegal, 3-0 over Iraq, then 4-1 over Norway with Dembélé scoring a hat-trick and Doué adding a fourth. Mbappé has four goals and scores in 7 of 8 World Cup matches. The Over 2.5 has been covered in 12 consecutive France games. Didier Deschamps returned to the squad after briefly leaving following the death of his mother and France have not skipped a beat.
Sweden squeezed through Group F in third place with four points and a 7-7 goal difference behind Netherlands and Japan. Their 5-1 win over Tunisia was a false dawn — they drew Japan 1-1 and lost Netherlands 5-1. Graham Potter's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches across all competitions, conceding 30 goals in 14 matches. Isak Hien is ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Victor Lindelöf moves from midfield back to the backline to cover. Sweden have Gyökeres and Isak as a dangerous strike pair but they need to score just to stay in this game — and keeping France out is close to impossible.
This is the most one-sided match of the Round of 32. Covers backed France's spread in all three group games and hit all three. The only question is how many goals it produces — and the market already reflects that the over is likely. RotoWire's headline pick for this match is Over 3.5 goals, not the France moneyline, because -400 is simply too short to bet the result. The goals market is where the value lies.
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📋 Predicted Lineups
📊 Key Stats & Form
🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel
RotoWire's explicit headline pick for this match. "This looks like it turns into a goals game. Sweden carry a genuine strike pairing in Gyökeres and Isak, so they will score, but their defense has been the problem all tournament and it is exactly the kind of back line a France attack at full tilt tears apart. This projects as a 4-1 France win." Racing Post: "France to win and over 3.5 goals." SportGambler backs even O2.5 at -204.
The last France vs Sweden meeting ended 4-2. O2.5 covered in 12 consecutive France games. France scored 2+ in 15 of 16. Sweden conceded in all three group games including 5 vs Netherlands. Hien is out, Lindelöf returning from midfield to CB. France's attack — Mbappé, Dembélé (hat-trick last match), Olise, Doué — will find the net multiple times. Sweden's Gyökeres and Isak will score once. Over 3.5 at +110 or better is the headline play.
RotoWire explicitly picks Mbappé anytime goalscorer as their headline individual play. Lineups.com: "Mbappé is a main reason France sees many goals, scoring in seven of eight World Cup matches along with the first goal in four of five." Sweden's three-back system leaves wide channels for Mbappé to exploit with his directness from the left. Lindelöf returning from midfield — where his defensive positioning vs wingers is weaker — is a potential Mbappé target. Check FD for the anytime line and back at -160 or better.
Covers backed France's spread in all three group games and hit all three — 3-1 vs Senegal, 3-0 vs Iraq, 4-1 vs Norway. "This spread pick was a winner in all three of France's group contests, and I don't see Sweden faring any better on Tuesday. The Swedes' 5-1 victory over Tunisia was a false dawn, and they've since looked more like the team that stumbled through a winless qualifying campaign." France win by 2+ goals is the most reliable form play in the match. Check FD for the AH -1.5 line.
Dembélé has four goals at this tournament — matching Mbappé. He hit a hat-trick against Norway last time out (the same team that Sweden just drew with in the group stage). He operates from the right side, consistently cutting into the box to score and dragging defenders out of position. Racing Post: "Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé should be looking forward to a crack at Sweden's defence." At longer odds than Mbappé's price, Dembélé is the superior individual goalscorer value in this match. Check FD for his anytime line — back at +100 or better.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France -400 ML / Sweden +1000 / Draw +500 (90 min) · France advance -1000 / Sweden advance +620 · O2.5 -204 (SportGambler) · check FD for O3.5 pricing · Kylian Mbappe anytime check FD (scores in 7 of 8 WC matches · FGS in 4 of 5) · Ousmane Dembele anytime check FD (hat-trick vs Norway · 4 WC goals) · France -1.5 AH check FD · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba (⚠️ assess back / Lacroix if out), T.Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe · Sweden predicted 3-1-4-2: Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Gyokeres, Isak · Hien OUT tournament (hamstring) · Thuram bench likely (calf) · O2.5 covered 12 consecutive France games · France 2+ goals in 15 of last 16 · Sweden 0 clean sheets last 9 · 30 goals conceded in 14 matches · Covers hit France spread all 3 group games · Last meeting France 4-2 Sweden · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · 5PM ET · FOX · R16 M92 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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