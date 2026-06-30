Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026
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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Preview · Expert picks · Predicted lineups · Best bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This is the match of firsts. Ivory Coast are at a World Cup Round of 32 for the first time in their history — Emerse Faé's side came through Group E with a 1-0 win over Ecuador (Amad Diallo, 90'), a narrow 2-1 loss to Germany where they led at half-time, and then a controlled 2-0 win over Curaçao with Nicolas Pépé scoring both goals. Norway are playing their first World Cup knockout match since 1998 — they won Group I with 4-1 and 3-2 wins over Iraq and Senegal before resting Haaland, Ødegaard and most of their first team in a 4-1 loss to France.
The contrast is stark. Ivory Coast are disciplined, physical and hard to break down — they conceded just 2 goals in 3 group games and kept two clean sheets. Norway are the tournament's great entertainers — eight goals scored but seven conceded, and a defence that France tore apart 4-1. Both sides have six points. FIFA rankings: Norway 23rd, Ivory Coast 31st.
Sports Illustrated explicitly backs Ivory Coast at +140 advance as value, noting Norway's negative xGD of -0.26 per 90 minutes. RotoWire leans Norway to advance and Under 2.5. Squawka goes Norway win + Haaland anytime + O2.5. Racing Post calls it too close to call but backs Norway. The key factor: Haaland has scored braces in both his starts. If he starts fresh, Norway win.
🏥 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
📊 Key Stats & Form
🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel
Norway at +105 — better than even money — with Haaland and Ødegaard fully rested. Squawka explicitly picks Norway to win (+100 was their line) alongside Haaland AT and O2.5. Racing Post backs Norway. RotoWire backs Norway to advance. Haaland scored braces in both his starts at this tournament. Norway's defence is porous but their ceiling with Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth and Nusa all fresh is too high for Ivory Coast to match. Alternatively: Norway advance at -172 covers ET and PKs too.
Haaland has 59 goals in 52 international appearances and scored four at this tournament in just two starts. He was rested for the France game, meaning he enters Tuesday completely fresh. Squawka explicitly picks him anytime. Racing Post: "Erling Haaland, scorer of two goals in wins over Iraq and Senegal — sorely missed in the 4-1 loss to France when he rested — means the Manchester City powerhouse should be fresh." Football365 backs a Bet Builder of Haaland AT + Norway win + BTTS. Back at -150 or better on FD.
Both teams have scored in nine of Norway's last ten matches. Both teams scored in all three of Norway's World Cup group matches. Norway haven't kept a clean sheet in their last ten matches. Ivory Coast scored in all three group games — including 1-0 Ecuador, the team that knocked out them close to the wire. Football365, Racing Post and Goonersguide all explicitly back BTTS. Ivory Coast's Pépé, Diallo and Yan Diomandé are dangerous in transition against Norway's leaky defence. Check FD for the BTTS Yes line.
Sports Illustrated makes a compelling case for backing Ivory Coast: Norway's xGD is -0.26 per 90 minutes, meaning they have actually been outplayed when quality of chances is measured. Their attack generates goals through Haaland's individual brilliance, but the underlying numbers are weaker than the surface results suggest. Ivory Coast's defensive organisation — two clean sheets, Sangaré and Kessié as a physical midfield wall, Pépé's direct running on the counter — can frustrate Norway, especially if Haaland is well-managed. SI: "In my opinion the result should be closer to 50-50. I'll take a chance on Ivory Coast at +140." One small unit only.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway +105 ML / Ivory Coast +250 / Draw +240 (90 min) · Norway advance -172 / Ivory Coast advance +140 · O2.5 check FD · BTTS Yes check FD · Haaland AT check FD (bet365 -138 approx) · Ivory Coast predicted 4-3-3: Y.Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, O.Diomande, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Oulai; Amad Diallo, Pepe, Y.Diomande · Singo hamstring doubt · Amad Diallo doubt · Agbadou returns · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes/Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Ryerson thigh doubt · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts / 59 in 52 caps / rested vs France · Ivory Coast first ever WC knockout · Norway first WC knockout since 1998 · NOR 8G 7GA group · CIV 3G 2GA 2 clean sheets · BTTS in 9 of NOR last 10 · NOR xGD -0.26/90 · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · Tue Jun 30 1PM ET · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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