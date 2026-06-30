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Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026
Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · PREDICTION & BEST BETS · TOMORROW · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Ivory Coast vs Norway · Tuesday June 30 · 1:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1

Ivory Coast vs Norway: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Preview · Expert picks · Predicted lineups · Best bets · FanDuel odds

🎯 NOR +105 ML · NOR Advance -172 · Haaland AT · BTTS · O2.5 · CIV +140 Advance Value · Draw +240
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ NOR: HAALAND 4 WC GOALS · 59 IN 52 CAPS · RESTED vs FRANCE · FRESH FOR KNOCKOUT · NOR 8G 7GA GROUP · BTTS IN 9 OF LAST 10 NOR MATCHES · CIV: FIRST EVER WC KNOCKOUT · PEPE 2 GOALS vs CURACAO · KESSIE 2 WC GOALS/ASSISTS · SINGO HAMSTRING DOUBT · RYERSON THIGH DOUBT · NOR xGD -0.26/90 · O2.5 BOTH SIDES CAN SCORE
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · M5
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Tue Jun 30 · 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1
NOR +105 ML · CIV +250 · Draw +240 · NOR advance -172 · CIV advance +140 · O2.5 check FD
→ R16 M91
🏆 Our Prediction · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Tue Jun 30 · 1PM ET
Norway 2–1 Ivory Coast
Haaland brace · Pepe/Diallo reply · Norway advance
Confidence
MEDIUM
Haaland is fresh after resting vs France and has scored braces in both his starts. Ivory Coast's defence is disciplined but this is the ultimate test. Pépé or Diallo will cause problems for Norway's leaky back line (7 goals conceded in group), but Norway's attacking quality — Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth, Nusa — is ultimately too much. Both teams score is the most confident single bet in the match.

📖 Match Preview

This is the match of firsts. Ivory Coast are at a World Cup Round of 32 for the first time in their history — Emerse Faé's side came through Group E with a 1-0 win over Ecuador (Amad Diallo, 90'), a narrow 2-1 loss to Germany where they led at half-time, and then a controlled 2-0 win over Curaçao with Nicolas Pépé scoring both goals. Norway are playing their first World Cup knockout match since 1998 — they won Group I with 4-1 and 3-2 wins over Iraq and Senegal before resting Haaland, Ødegaard and most of their first team in a 4-1 loss to France.

The contrast is stark. Ivory Coast are disciplined, physical and hard to break down — they conceded just 2 goals in 3 group games and kept two clean sheets. Norway are the tournament's great entertainers — eight goals scored but seven conceded, and a defence that France tore apart 4-1. Both sides have six points. FIFA rankings: Norway 23rd, Ivory Coast 31st.

Sports Illustrated explicitly backs Ivory Coast at +140 advance as value, noting Norway's negative xGD of -0.26 per 90 minutes. RotoWire leans Norway to advance and Under 2.5. Squawka goes Norway win + Haaland anytime + O2.5. Racing Post calls it too close to call but backs Norway. The key factor: Haaland has scored braces in both his starts. If he starts fresh, Norway win.

🏥 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
⚠️ Wilfried Singo — hamstring doubt
RB. Injury vs Germany. Doue covers if out.
⚠️ Amad Diallo — doubt (subbed MD3)
Manchester United winger. Came off vs Curaçao. Monitor before kickoff.
✅ Agbadou — returns to CB
Missed Curaçao. Back in predicted XI.
🇳🇴 Norway
⚠️ Julian Ryerson — thigh doubt
Dortmund RB. Missed training. If out: Aursnes to RB, Berg to midfield.
✅ Haaland — rested & fully fit
Sat out France match. 4 WC goals. Fresh for knockout.
✅ Ødegaard — rested & fully fit
Arsenal captain. Rested vs France. Returns.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast · 4-3-3 · Faé
GK
Yahia Fofana
Defence
Guela Doué (RB ⚠️)
Odilon Kossounou (CB)
Ousmane Diomandé (CB)
Ghislain Konan (LB)
Midfield
Ibrahim Sangaré
Franck Kessié ⭐ (Cap)
Christ Oulai
Attack
Amad Diallo ⚠️ (RW)
Nicolas Pépé ⭐ (CF · 2 WC goals)
Yan Diomandé (LW)
🇳🇴 Norway · 4-3-3 · Solbakken
GK
Ørjan Nyland
Defence
Aursnes (RB · if Ryerson out ⚠️)
Kristoffer Ajer (CB)
Torbjørn Heggem (CB)
David Møller Wolfe (LB)
Midfield
Sander Berge
Patrick Berg
Martin Ødegaard ⭐ (CAM · Cap · Rested)
Attack
Alexander Sørloth (RW)
Erling Haaland 🔥 (ST · 4 WC goals)
Antonio Nusa (LW)

📊 Key Stats & Form

Head-to-head: FIRST EVER MEETING
3 scored / 2 conceded
Group Goals
8 scored / 7 conceded
2 clean sheets
Group CS
0 clean sheets
Pépé 2G · Kessié 1G
Top scorers
Haaland 4G (in 2 starts)
5W in last 6 all comps
Form
BTTS in 9 of last 10
First ever WC knockout
Context
First WC knockout since 1998
FIFA #31
FIFA ranking
FIFA #23

🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Squawka / Racing Post / RotoWire · FanDuel
Norway to Win (90 min)
Multiple experts Haaland fresh · 4 WC goals 2 starts Ødegaard rested & fit
+105
$10→$20.50

Norway at +105 — better than even money — with Haaland and Ødegaard fully rested. Squawka explicitly picks Norway to win (+100 was their line) alongside Haaland AT and O2.5. Racing Post backs Norway. RotoWire backs Norway to advance. Haaland scored braces in both his starts at this tournament. Norway's defence is porous but their ceiling with Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth and Nusa all fresh is too high for Ivory Coast to match. Alternatively: Norway advance at -172 covers ET and PKs too.

Verdict · Multiple experts · 1-2 units
Norway to win at +105. More than even money for team with world's best striker fresh. Or NOR advance -172 for safer ET/PK coverage.
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Squawka Explicit · FanDuel
Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer
Squawka explicit pick 4 WC goals in 2 starts 12 goals in last 12 NTL games 59 goals in 52 caps total
Check FD
bet365 -138 · FD expected ~-110 to -150

Haaland has 59 goals in 52 international appearances and scored four at this tournament in just two starts. He was rested for the France game, meaning he enters Tuesday completely fresh. Squawka explicitly picks him anytime. Racing Post: "Erling Haaland, scorer of two goals in wins over Iraq and Senegal — sorely missed in the 4-1 loss to France when he rested — means the Manchester City powerhouse should be fresh." Football365 backs a Bet Builder of Haaland AT + Norway win + BTTS. Back at -150 or better on FD.

Verdict · Squawka explicit · Back at -150 or better · 1-2 units
4 WC goals in 2 starts. 12 goals in 12 NTL games. Fully rested. The most reliable individual goalscorer bet in this match.
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Football365 / Racing Post / Goonersguide · FanDuel
Both Teams to Score — Yes
BTTS in 9 of NOR last 10 NOR 0 clean sheets in group CIV scored every group game BTTS all 3 NOR WC games
Check FD
Expected ~-120 to -150

Both teams have scored in nine of Norway's last ten matches. Both teams scored in all three of Norway's World Cup group matches. Norway haven't kept a clean sheet in their last ten matches. Ivory Coast scored in all three group games — including 1-0 Ecuador, the team that knocked out them close to the wire. Football365, Racing Post and Goonersguide all explicitly back BTTS. Ivory Coast's Pépé, Diallo and Yan Diomandé are dangerous in transition against Norway's leaky defence. Check FD for the BTTS Yes line.

Verdict · Multiple explicit picks · Strong play
BTTS in 9 of NOR last 10. BTTS all 3 NOR group games. CIV scored every group game. Check FD — back at -130 or better.
⭐ Value Play · Sports Illustrated Explicit · FanDuel
Ivory Coast to Advance — Value Dart
SI: back CIV +140 advance NOR xGD -0.26/90 (negative) CIV 2 clean sheets group
+140
$10→$24

Sports Illustrated makes a compelling case for backing Ivory Coast: Norway's xGD is -0.26 per 90 minutes, meaning they have actually been outplayed when quality of chances is measured. Their attack generates goals through Haaland's individual brilliance, but the underlying numbers are weaker than the surface results suggest. Ivory Coast's defensive organisation — two clean sheets, Sangaré and Kessié as a physical midfield wall, Pépé's direct running on the counter — can frustrate Norway, especially if Haaland is well-managed. SI: "In my opinion the result should be closer to 50-50. I'll take a chance on Ivory Coast at +140." One small unit only.

Verdict · SI explicit value dart · Small unit only
SI explicit backing. NOR xGD negative. CIV two clean sheets and real transition threat. +140 advance includes ET and PKs. Small unit only.
📊 Expert Picks Summary
RotoWire
Norway advance · U2.5 · 1-2 Norway
Squawka
Norway +100 win · Haaland AT · O2.5 · 2-1 NOR
Racing Post
Norway win · Haaland AT · BTTS · too close to call but NOR edge
Sports Illustrated
CIV +140 advance value · NOR xGD -0.26
SportsLine (25-13 Eimer)
Leans Over 2.5 · both can score · competitive
Our Pick
Norway 2-1 CIV · NOR +105 + Haaland AT + BTTS
FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Tue Jun 30 · 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1
Bet Ivory Coast vs Norway on FanDuel
NOR +105 ML · CIV +250 · Draw +240 · NOR advance -172 · CIV advance +140 · Haaland AT · BTTS
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway +105 ML / Ivory Coast +250 / Draw +240 (90 min) · Norway advance -172 / Ivory Coast advance +140 · O2.5 check FD · BTTS Yes check FD · Haaland AT check FD (bet365 -138 approx) · Ivory Coast predicted 4-3-3: Y.Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, O.Diomande, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Oulai; Amad Diallo, Pepe, Y.Diomande · Singo hamstring doubt · Amad Diallo doubt · Agbadou returns · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes/Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Ryerson thigh doubt · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts / 59 in 52 caps / rested vs France · Ivory Coast first ever WC knockout · Norway first WC knockout since 1998 · NOR 8G 7GA group · CIV 3G 2GA 2 clean sheets · BTTS in 9 of NOR last 10 · NOR xGD -0.26/90 · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · Tue Jun 30 1PM ET · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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