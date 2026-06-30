France vs Sweden World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Kylian Mbappe Round of 32

⚡ 4 WC GOALS THIS TOURNAMENT · SCORES IN 7 OF 8 WC MATCHES · FGS IN 4 OF 5 WC MATCHES · 13G/3A/21 SOT IN LAST 10 WC APPEARANCES · 2ND-MOST PENALTY BOX TOUCHES (ONLY JONATHAN DAVID MORE) · SWE 0 CLEAN SHEETS LAST 9 GAMES · HIEN OUT TOURNAMENT

Match Details 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX FRA -400 ML · SWE +1000 · Draw +500 · FRA advance -1000 · SWE advance +620 → R16 M92

🌍 World Cup's Premier Weapon — Why Every Mbappé Prop Has Value

Kylian Mbappé has delivered 13 goals, three assists, and 21 shots on target across his last 10 World Cup appearances — more than a goal per match on the biggest stage. He has four goals already this tournament from just 12 shots and 1.99 expected goals through two group games, and only Jonathan David has recorded more penalty-box touches than Mbappé and teammate Michael Olise across the whole tournament. Yahoo Sports: "The shot volume backs it up; he doesn't shy away when the lights are brightest. In knockout matches especially, he's proven capable of taking over games."

Lineups.com confirms he scores in 7 of his 8 World Cup matches and notches the first goal in 4 of his last 5. Against Sweden — a side that has failed to keep a clean sheet in nine straight matches and conceded 30 goals in 14 games — every Mbappé market is live. The challenge is price: at France -400, Mbappé's anytime price will be short. Covers explicitly notes: "The Mbappé odds are too short for my liking here," recommending Dembélé as the value alternative. But for bettors who want the most reliable individual play in the match regardless of price, Mbappé remains the top choice.

⭐ Best Mbappé Props — Ranked

⭐ Prop #1 · RotoWire Explicit Pick · FanDuel Anytime Goalscorer RotoWire explicit top pick Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches FGS in 4 of 5 WC matches 4 WC goals this tournament Check FD Expected short price given FRA -400 RotoWire's explicit headline individual play for this match. Lineups.com: "Mbappé is a main reason France sees many goals, scoring in seven of eight World Cup matches along with the first goal in four of five World Cup matches. He has also notched an assist in four of six World Cup matches." He has four goals from 12 shots and 1.99 xG through two group games, showing elite conversion efficiency. Sweden's three-back system is built to defend crosses and central runs, but Mbappé's directness from wide-left positions cutting inside creates exactly the kind of half-space chances that exploit a back-three's natural gaps. With Hien out and Lindelöf shifting back from midfield, Sweden's CB unit has less continuity than at any point this tournament. Despite the short price reflecting his quality and France's dominance, Mbappé remains the most statistically reliable goalscorer in the match. Verdict · RotoWire explicit · Check FD · 1-2 units Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches. Will be short (likely -150 to -200) but the most reliable play. Back regardless of price if you want safety.

⭐ Prop #2 · Yahoo / Covers Explicit · FanDuel Shots on Target (2+) 21 SOT in last 10 WC matches (~2.1/game) 28 SOT in last 10 matches all comps (~2.8/game) Covers + Yahoo both call SOT the safest entry Check FD Expected ~+100 to -120 for 2+ SOT Both Yahoo Sports and Covers explicitly identify shots on target as Mbappé's safest prop entry point. Yahoo: "On the World Cup stage, Mbappé has delivered 13 goals, three assists, and 21 shots on target across his last 10 tournament appearances." Covers separately notes: "Mbappé has posted eight goals, five assists, and 20 shots on target over his last 10 matches. That's elite attacking volume... the safest entry point is shots on target props, with anytime goal markets always live given the consistency of chances." Across multiple data windows, Mbappé consistently produces 2-3 shots on target per match. Sweden's defence — without a clean sheet in 9 games — will not stop the volume of shooting opportunities he generates as France dominate possession and territory. The 1+ SOT line is close to a lock; the 2+ SOT line offers the best risk-reward given his elite shot volume. Verdict · Yahoo + Covers explicit "safest entry" · Check FD · 2 units 21 SOT in last 10 WC games (~2/game average). Both sources call this his safest prop. Back 2+ SOT at +100 or better, or 1+ SOT for a near-lock floor play.

⭐ Prop #3 · Lineups.com Explicit Stat · FanDuel First Goalscorer FGS in 4 of last 5 WC matches France start fast historically Leverage vs anytime price Check FD Expected ~+350 to +500 Lineups.com's exact statistic: Mbappé "notches the first goal in 4 of 5 World Cup matches." This is a remarkable hit rate that goes underappreciated relative to his anytime market. France have scored 2+ goals in 15 of their last 16 matches and tend to control territory and tempo from kickoff, generating early chances that Mbappé is best positioned to finish given his central, high-usage role. With Dembélé, Olise and Doué all sharing creative responsibilities around him, Mbappé remains the primary central outlet — the player most likely to be on the end of the first meaningful French chance. At a longer price than anytime, this offers genuine leverage for the same underlying outcome (Mbappé scoring) with a specific, well-supported timing angle. Verdict · Best leverage play · Check FD · 1-2 units FGS in 4 of last 5 WC matches. Significantly better odds than anytime for a similar underlying bet. Back at +400 or better.

⭐ Value Play · Weakest Defence He's Faced · FanDuel 2+ Goals (Brace) SWE 0 clean sheets last 9 games 30 goals conceded in 14 matches RotoWire projects 4-1 France Check FD Expected ~+450 to +600 Sweden are statistically one of the weakest defensive units France will face all tournament — 0 clean sheets in their last 9 matches and 30 goals conceded in 14 games. RotoWire's own projected scoreline is 4-1 France, which means at least one French player needs multiple goals for that projection to land, and Mbappé is the most likely candidate given his central, high-volume role. With France's full attacking weapons (Dembélé, Olise, Doué) sharing the goal-scoring burden, a Mbappé brace is far from guaranteed — but the depth of Sweden's defensive issues makes this a worthwhile value swing at longer odds. Verdict · Value swing given weak SWE defence · Check FD · 1 unit RotoWire projects 4-1 France. SWE 0 clean sheets in 9. One unit at longer odds for the multi-goal route.

📊 Mbappé Props Summary

Kylian Mbappé · All Props · France vs Sweden · Tue Jun 30 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Anytime Goalscorer RotoWire explicit · scores in 7 of 8 WC matches · short price Check FD ⭐⭐⭐ 2+ Shots on Target Yahoo + Covers call SOT his "safest entry point" · 21 SOT/10 WC games Check FD ⭐⭐⭐ First Goalscorer FGS in 4 of 5 WC matches · best leverage play Check FD ⭐⭐ 2+ Goals RotoWire projects 4-1 France · SWE 0 clean sheets in 9 Check FD

🎯 Mbappé SGP Idea · FanDuel Full Match Combo Mbappé Anytime + Mbappé 2+ SOT + Over 3.5 Goals — check FD SGP builder All three legs correlate: a high-scoring France performance (O3.5) is very likely to include Mbappé scoring and registering multiple shots on target. This is the highest-conviction Mbappé-based combination for tomorrow given Sweden's defensive issues. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Tue Jun 30 · 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet Mbappé Props on FanDuel Tomorrow Anytime · Shots on Target · First Goalscorer · 2+ Goals — All Markets Live

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer check FD (short price expected given FRA -400) · 2+ shots on target check FD · First goalscorer check FD · 2+ goals check FD · 4 WC goals this tournament from 12 shots / 1.99 xG · Scores in 7 of 8 WC matches · First goalscorer in 4 of 5 WC matches · 13 goals 3 assists 21 SOT in last 10 WC appearances (~2.1 SOT/game) · 8 goals 5 assists 28 SOT in last 10 matches all competitions · 2nd-most penalty box touches at tournament (behind Jonathan David) · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba (assess), T.Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe · Sweden predicted 3-1-4-2 with Hien OUT (hamstring) and Lindelof returning to backline · Sweden 0 clean sheets last 9 matches · 30 goals conceded in 14 matches · RotoWire projects 4-1 France · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · R16 M92 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER