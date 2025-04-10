FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders face the New York Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

  • New York Islanders (34-32-11) vs. New York Rangers (36-35-7)
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-125)Rangers (+104)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (51%)

Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +210 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Rangers, on April 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -125 favorite, while the Rangers are a +104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup