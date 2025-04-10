NHL
Islanders vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10
In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders face the New York Rangers.
Islanders vs Rangers Game Info
- New York Islanders (34-32-11) vs. New York Rangers (36-35-7)
- Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-125)
|Rangers (+104)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (51%)
Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +210 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under
- Islanders versus Rangers, on April 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -125 favorite, while the Rangers are a +104 underdog on the road.