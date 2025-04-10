Islanders vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders face the New York Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

New York Islanders (34-32-11) vs. New York Rangers (36-35-7)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-125) Rangers (+104) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (51%)

Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +210 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

Islanders versus Rangers, on April 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -125 favorite, while the Rangers are a +104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!