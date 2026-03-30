Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Islanders playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

New York Islanders (42-27-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-21-16)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-126) Penguins (+105) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (50.1%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +186.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Penguins on March 30, with the over at -140 and the under at +112.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite at home.

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