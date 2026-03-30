NHL
Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
NHL action on Monday includes the New York Islanders playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Islanders vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Islanders (42-27-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-21-16)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Islanders vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-126)
|Penguins (+105)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (50.1%)
Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +186.
Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Penguins on March 30, with the over at -140 and the under at +112.
Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite at home.