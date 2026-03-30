FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Islanders playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (42-27-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-21-16)
  • Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-126)Penguins (+105)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (50.1%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +186.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Penguins on March 30, with the over at -140 and the under at +112.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup