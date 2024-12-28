Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

New York Islanders (13-15-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-15-5)

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Penguins (+118) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

The Islanders-Penguins game on December 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite at home.

