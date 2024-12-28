NHL
Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Islanders vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Islanders (13-15-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-15-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-142)
|Penguins (+118)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (54.8%)
Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.
Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Islanders-Penguins game on December 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite at home.