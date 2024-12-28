FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (13-15-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-15-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-142)Penguins (+118)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Islanders-Penguins game on December 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup