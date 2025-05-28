Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (35-19) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-28)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSSO

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 6-1, 2.42 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 3-2, 3.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (6-1) to the mound, while AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2) will answer the bell for the Braves. Wheeler's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. The Braves have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Smith-Shawver starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Smith-Shawver starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (64.3%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -162 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +126 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -152.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Braves on May 28 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 29, or 65.9%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 20 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 52 opportunities.

The Phillies are 29-23-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won 30.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-9).

Atlanta has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Braves have played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-29-5).

The Braves have covered 44.2% of their games this season, going 23-29-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 49 hits and an OBP of .396 this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is 65th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in MLB.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 57 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna's 48 hits and .425 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .471.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 39th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .240 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Austin Riley's .424 slugging percentage paces his team.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

