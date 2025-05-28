Orioles vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Cardinals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (19-35) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and FDSMW

Orioles vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | STL: (-100)

BAL: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-3, 4.86 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-2, 3.51 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Cade Povich (1-3) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (4-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Povich and his team have a record of 2-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Povich starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Cardinals have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 4-4 in Mikolas' eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.5%)

Orioles vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -118 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Cardinals are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Cardinals Over/Under

Orioles versus Cardinals on May 28 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won nine of 24 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 18-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 19 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, St. Louis has gone 10-13 (43.5%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-25-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 56.4% of their games this season, going 31-24-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 53 hits and an OBP of .428 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .340 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

O'Hearn hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .486 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Cedric Mullins has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .226 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 135th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Gunnar Henderson has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.325/.447.

Adley Rutschman has five home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated 66 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Cardinals. He's batting .328.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is seventh in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Donovan brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles and three walks.

Lars Nootbaar has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is currently 98th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Arenado is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Masyn Winn is hitting .261 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Orioles vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/27/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/12/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2023: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/11/2022: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/10/2022: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!