Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Islanders vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Islanders (4-6-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-132)
|Penguins (+110)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (58.7%)
Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -245.
Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Penguins matchup on November 5 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -132 favorite at home.