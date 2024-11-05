menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (4-6-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-132)Penguins (+110)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (58.7%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -245.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Penguins matchup on November 5 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -132 favorite at home.

