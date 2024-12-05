menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Kraken Game Info

  • New York Islanders (9-10-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-13-1)
  • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-128)Kraken (+106)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (52.8%)

Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Islanders are +198 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -250.

Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Kraken on December 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup