NHL
Islanders vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5
In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Islanders vs Kraken Game Info
- New York Islanders (9-10-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-13-1)
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-128)
|Kraken (+106)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (52.8%)
Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Islanders are +198 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -250.
Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under
- Islanders versus Kraken on December 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +106 underdog on the road.