Islanders vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken.

Islanders vs Kraken Game Info

New York Islanders (9-10-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-13-1)

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-128) Kraken (+106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (52.8%)

Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Islanders are +198 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -250.

Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under

Islanders versus Kraken on December 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +106 underdog on the road.

