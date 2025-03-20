FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

  • New York Islanders (31-28-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-27-7)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-128)Canadiens (+106)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (53.1%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -250.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Islanders-Canadiens on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while New York is a -128 favorite at home.

