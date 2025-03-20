Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Islanders (31-28-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-27-7)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-128) Canadiens (+106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (53.1%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -250.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Canadiens on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while New York is a -128 favorite at home.

