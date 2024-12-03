Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Islanders (9-10-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-13-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Canadiens (+118) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (53.3%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +172.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Islanders-Canadiens matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Islanders vs Canadiens moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Montreal is a +118 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!