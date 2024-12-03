menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

  • New York Islanders (9-10-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-13-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-142)Canadiens (+118)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (53.3%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +172.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The Islanders-Canadiens matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The Islanders vs Canadiens moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Montreal is a +118 underdog at home.

