Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens.
Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info
- New York Islanders (9-10-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-13-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-142)
|Canadiens (+118)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canadiens win (53.3%)
Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +172.
Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Islanders-Canadiens matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Canadiens moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Montreal is a +118 underdog at home.