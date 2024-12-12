FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (11-12-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-2)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-192)Blackhawks (+158)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (56.5%)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -168.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Blackhawks on December 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Islanders, Chicago is the underdog at +158, and New York is -192 playing at home.

