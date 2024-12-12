NHL
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Islanders (11-12-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-2)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-192)
|Blackhawks (+158)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (56.5%)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+136 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -168.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Blackhawks on December 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Islanders, Chicago is the underdog at +158, and New York is -192 playing at home.