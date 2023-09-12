Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose run defense was ranked 12th in the league last season (114.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pacheco worth considering for his next game against the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Pacheco vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.02

8.02 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.39

50.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.40

7.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Pacheco was 33rd at his position (and 91st overall) in fantasy points, with 122.0 (7.2 per game).

In his one game this year, Pacheco accumulated 5.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 23 yards on eight carries, with zero touchdowns, and had 31 yards receiving on four catches (four targets).

In his best performance last season, Pacheco finished with 14.6 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Pacheco finished with 14.2 points (14 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD) in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco collected 0.6 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 6 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Last year, Jacksonville allowed four quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Jaguars allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last season, the Jaguars allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Jacksonville allowed four players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Jaguars last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Jacksonville gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Jaguars yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

One player ran for multiple scores in a game against the Jaguars last year.

