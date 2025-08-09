Isaac Guerendo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaac Guerendo is the 46th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 79.2 fantasy points a year ago (46th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, scroll down.

Isaac Guerendo Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Guerendo's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 79.2 192 46 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 66.6 166 55

Isaac Guerendo 2024 Game-by-Game

Guerendo picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 50 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Jets 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 2 @Vikings 0.0 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 3 @Rams 1.9 5 19 0 - 0 0 19 Week 4 Patriots -2.0 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 5 Cardinals 2.2 5 22 0 - 0 0 22 Week 6 @Seahawks 9.9 10 99 0 - 0 0 99 Week 7 Chiefs 0.7 1 2 0 1 1 0 7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Isaac Guerendo vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Guerendo's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Isaac Guerendo 84 420 4 14 5.0 Brock Purdy 66 323 5 15 4.9 Ameer Abdullah 66 311 2 13 4.7 Christian McCaffrey 50 202 0 6 4.0

