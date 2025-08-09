Isaac Guerendo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaac Guerendo is the 46th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 79.2 fantasy points a year ago (46th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, scroll down.
Isaac Guerendo Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Guerendo's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|79.2
|192
|46
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|66.6
|166
|55
Isaac Guerendo 2024 Game-by-Game
Guerendo picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 50 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Jets
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Rams
|1.9
|5
|19
|0
|-
|0
|0
|19
|Week 4
|Patriots
|-2.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cardinals
|2.2
|5
|22
|0
|-
|0
|0
|22
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|9.9
|10
|99
|0
|-
|0
|0
|99
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
Isaac Guerendo vs. Other 49ers Rushers
The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Guerendo's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Isaac Guerendo
|84
|420
|4
|14
|5.0
|Brock Purdy
|66
|323
|5
|15
|4.9
|Ameer Abdullah
|66
|311
|2
|13
|4.7
|Christian McCaffrey
|50
|202
|0
|6
|4.0
Want more data and analysis on Isaac Guerendo? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.