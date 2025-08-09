FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Isaac Guerendo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Isaac Guerendo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaac Guerendo is the 46th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 79.2 fantasy points a year ago (46th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Isaac Guerendo Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Guerendo's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points79.219246
2025 Projected Fantasy Points66.616655

Isaac Guerendo 2024 Game-by-Game

Guerendo picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 50 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Jets0.0000-000
Week 2@Vikings0.0100-000
Week 3@Rams1.95190-0019
Week 4Patriots-2.0100-000
Week 5Cardinals2.25220-0022
Week 6@Seahawks9.910990-0099
Week 7Chiefs0.71201107

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Isaac Guerendo vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Guerendo's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Isaac Guerendo844204145.0
Brock Purdy663235154.9
Ameer Abdullah663112134.7
Christian McCaffrey50202064.0

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Isaac Guerendo? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup