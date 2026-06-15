Iran vs. New Zealand World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 15)

Iran vs New Zealand Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-180)

Draw (+240)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 9 p.m. ET today, Iran squares off against New Zealand.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Iran vs. New Zealand

This is my favorite bet on the board. A lot of things about this matchup point toward a low-scoring game.

Iran has built its success around defensive organization and disciplined game management, while New Zealand is expected to sit deep and make life difficult for Team Melli.

Neither side offers that much attacking punch, and both would likely be happy to exit this match with a point, which takes me to my next bet.

While a win would be huge for either side and put them in a good spot to advance, on the flip side, a loss would be a huge blow to chances of either team to get out of the group. As a result, I think we'll see a low-event, cagey affair, pushing me toward a draw.

Both squads are defensive-minded outfits that are at their best without the ball, which makes for a bit of an awkward dynamic. Ultimately, I don't see much separation between these two teams, and with how damaging a loss would be, I think we'll see a hard-fought draw.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.