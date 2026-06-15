Iran vs New Zealand Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Taremi +200 with 35% probability, Wood +260 as NZ's only route to goal, Alipour the dangerous sub — full FanDuel odds and expert picks for the Group G nightcap in LA.

🇮🇷 IRN OUT (disciplinary): Sardar Azmoun — left out of squad for disciplinary reasons. Taremi leads the line.

🇮🇷 IRN OUT (disciplinary): Sardar Azmoun — left out of squad for disciplinary reasons. Taremi leads the line. 🇮🇷 IRN QUESTIONABLE: Jahanbakhsh (RW), Eckert (FW), Torabi (LW), Cheshmi (DM) 🇳🇿 NZL GOOD NEWS: Chris Wood fit after knee injury scare — confirmed available 🇳🇿 NZL DOUBTFUL: Matt Garbett (couldn't complete training Saturday)

The World Cup's opening day closes in Los Angeles with a Group G contest that most analysts view as Iran's most winnable match of the tournament. New Zealand are the lowest-ranked team at the 2026 World Cup (85th in FIFA rankings) and have never won a World Cup match in six attempts. CBS Sports' Martin Green backs Iran, naming Taremi, Ghayedi, Mohebi, Hosseinzadeh and Eckert as a "dangerous" forward group. SportsgGambler make Taremi their explicit top scorer pick. Here is the complete breakdown.

📊 Match Context — Why This Favours Iran Goalscorer Picks New Zealand: 85th in FIFA rankings — lowest-ranked team in the entire tournament. Failed to win any of their 6 prior WC matches. Lost 4-0 to Haiti in warm-up. Allowed 18 goals in last 10 internationals (1.8/game). 1.75 xGA per game per SI.com. Will sit deep. Iran: 20th in FIFA rankings. Beat Costa Rica 5-0 this year. Lost just once in 16 Asian qualification games. Thumped multiple opponents in qualifiers. CBS: "dangerous forwards like Taremi, Ghayedi, Mohebi, Hosseinzadeh." Azmoun left out (disciplinary) — Taremi now undisputed #1. Prediction: Lineups.com and Covers both project 2-0 Iran. SportsLine Eimer leans Under 2.5 total goals — meaning 1-0 or 2-0 is the expected range, not a goal-fest.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Mehdi Taremi ⭐ 🇮🇷 IRN +500 +200 Olympiacos (GRE) 2 Chris Wood ⭐ 🇳🇿 NZL +650 +260 Nottm Forest (EPL) 3 Mohammad Mohebbi 🇮🇷 IRN +700 +295 Persepolis (IRN) 4 Ali Alipour 💎 🇮🇷 IRN +750 +300 Sub / Marítimo (POR) 5 Mehdi Ghayedi 🇮🇷 IRN +800 +330 Trabzonspor (TUR) 6 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh 🇮🇷 IRN +800 +330 Al-Qadsiah (KSA) 7 Ben Waine 🇳🇿 NZL ~+1400 ~+600 NZFC 8 Saman Ghoddos 🇮🇷 IRN ~+1000 ~+500 Brentford (EPL)

*Taremi +500 first / +200 anytime and Wood +650 first / +260 anytime confirmed via ESPN FanDuel board. SportsgGambler confirms Taremi +170 anytime (tighter line). Oddschecker: Taremi 35.19% probability. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇮🇷 Iran — 4-2-3-1 (Ghalenoei) GK: Beiranvand | DEF: Rezaeian/Hardani, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi/Nemati | MID: Ezatolahi, Ghoddos/Razzaghinia | ATT: Mohebi, Ghayedi, Jahanbakhsh⚠️ | ST: Taremi Disciplinary OUT: Azmoun — left out of squad. Taremi undisputed #1 striker. QUESTIONABLE: Jahanbakhsh, Eckert, Torabi, Cheshmi. Iran: 20th FIFA, lost just once in 16 Asian qualifiers, beat Costa Rica 5-0. Taremi: 10 goals in 24 Olympiacos games + 2G+1A at 2022 WC. CBS: "dangerous forwards in their ranks." Beiranvand |Rezaeian/Hardani, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi/Nemati |Ezatolahi, Ghoddos/Razzaghinia |⚠️ | 🇳🇿 New Zealand — 4-2-3-1 (Hay) GK: Crocombe | DEF: Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace | MID: Bell, Stamenic; Just, Garbett⚠️, Singh | ST: Wood ✅ (fit) GOOD NEWS: Wood fit after knee scare — "a huge boost" per Racing Post. DOUBTFUL: Garbett. 85th in FIFA — lowest-ranked team in tournament. Lost 4-0 to Haiti in warm-up. Never won a World Cup match in 6 attempts. Allowed 18 goals in last 10 internationals. Will sit deep in a low block. Crocombe |Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace |Bell, Stamenic; Just, Garbett⚠️, Singh |✅ (fit)

⭐ Best Bet #1: Mehdi Taremi — Anytime +200

Mehdi Taremi Iran CF · Olympiacos (GRE) · Undisputed #1 striker · 35.19% probability Anytime Scorer +200 SportsgGambler TOP PICK — "+170 anytime, odds attractive" Oddschecker: 35.19% probability — #1 in match SI.com backs at ~+200 — "arguably Iran's best scorer" 2G+1A at 2022 WC in 3 matches NZ allowed 18 goals in last 10 — 1.8/game SportsgGambler are explicit: "Mehdi Taremi (Iran) is available at +170 to be among the goals. The odds that he will be an Anytime Goalscorer look attractive based on the evidence and we'll plump for him to find the net." Oddschecker give him the highest anytime probability of any player in the match at 35.19%. SI.com make the case structurally: "Taremi is arguably Iran's best goalscorer entering the World Cup, and he has a favorable matchup with Iran favored to beat New Zealand. Taremi had 10 goals in 24 matches for Olympiacos, and he scored twice in 10 Champions League matches." The Azmoun disciplinary absence removes Iran's only alternative central striker option — Taremi is now the undisputed #1. CBS Sports' Martin Green, currently 12-5-2 on World Cup picks, backs Iran to win citing their dangerous forward line with Taremi at its apex. SI.com note that New Zealand "allowed 18 goals in its last 10 international matches while posting 1.75 expected goals against per game — so Iran should be in the mix to score two times, which makes Taremi a pretty decent value at near 2/1 odds." At +200 for the match's top-rated player by anytime probability against the tournament's worst-ranked defence, Taremi is the clearest goalscorer pick on the entire Monday slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Taremi Anytime Scorer (+200) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Chris Wood — Anytime +260

Chris Wood ✅ Fit New Zealand CF · Nottm Forest (EPL) · All-time NZ top scorer: 45 goals in 88 caps Anytime Scorer +260 ✅ Fit after knee scare — Racing Post: "a huge boost" Squawka: "capable of changing any game in a single moment" 45 goals in 88 NZ caps — all-time top scorer Nottingham Forest PL striker — elite finishing ability Only NZ player capable of winning it on his own Wood is New Zealand's first, last and only realistic goalscoring option — and Squawka note exactly why he matters despite the mismatch: "In Chris Wood they have a Premier League striker capable of changing any game in a single moment." Racing Post confirm his recovery: "Chris Wood's recovery from a knee injury is a huge boost." He has 45 goals in 88 New Zealand caps — the all-time national record by some distance. Covers note that New Zealand's plan is to sit deep in a "steady low block" — meaning Wood will receive minimal service, but the service he does receive will arrive precisely when New Zealand see their best chance. Iran's defence is organized but not impenetrable, and a single set piece, long ball or counter-attack reaching Wood gives him a direct scoring opportunity against an Iran side who have conceded in recent fixtures. At +260 for New Zealand's only credible scorer and the tournament's most experienced big-game international striker on the All Whites' roster, this is the best New Zealand value on the board by a wide margin.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Chris Wood Anytime Scorer (+260) — World Cup

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💎 Dark Horse: Ali Alipour — Anytime +300

Ali Alipour Iran CF/Sub · Marítimo (POR) · Oddschecker: 27.5% probability · 2nd highest Anytime Scorer +300 Oddschecker: 27.5% probability — 2nd highest in match ESPN board #4 — likely starter or first-choice sub CBS Green: Alipour named in "dangerous forwards" list If Taremi is rested or misfires, Alipour scores Oddschecker give Alipour a 27.5% anytime probability — the second highest in the entire match, behind only Taremi's 35.19%. CBS Sports' Martin Green explicitly names Alipour in his list of "dangerous forwards" for Iran alongside Taremi, Ghayedi, Mohebi and Eckert. He sits fourth on ESPN's goalscorer board at +750 first / +300 anytime. Whether starting or coming on as Iran's primary striker substitute, Alipour in 30+ minutes against New Zealand's leaking defence carries genuine scoring probability. At +300 anytime for a player Oddschecker rates as the second-most likely scorer in the match, this is the best Iranian value pick beyond Taremi himself — and the best pure-value dark horse on the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ali Alipour Anytime Scorer (+300) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Mehdi Ghayedi +330 · Iran AM/W +330 CBS Green specifically names Ghayedi in his "dangerous forwards" list. Confirmed expected starter as an attacking midfielder/second striker in Iran's 4-2-3-1 behind Taremi. Turkish league experience at Trabzonspor. Arrives late into box — legitimate +330 anytime value if he starts as predicted. Mohammad Mohebbi +295 · Iran RW +295 CBS Green names Mohebi in the "dangerous forwards" list. Confirmed expected starter on Iran's right attacking side in their 4-2-3-1. Persepolis midfielder with creative and scoring ability. At +295 anytime for a confirmed Iran starter, this is better-priced than Ghayedi and the second-best Iran value pick after Taremi. Saman Ghoddos ~+500 · Iran CM ~+500 Brentford midfielder confirmed as a starter in Iran's central midfield. Oddschecker list him at 13/2 — more of a creator than scorer, but operates in an advanced CM role that allows him to arrive into shooting positions. In a free-scoring game against the weakest defence in the tournament, the Iranian CM is a credible +500 longshot.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Iran 2-0 New Zealand Top Pick: Mehdi Taremi +200 🇮🇷 SportsgGambler top pick. Oddschecker 35.19% probability — highest of any player. SI.com explicit recommendation at ~+200. Azmoun out (disciplinary) = Taremi undisputed #1. 2G+1A at 2022 WC. NZ allowed 18 goals in last 10. Iran beat Costa Rica 5-0. This is Taremi's tournament to start.

⭐ Taremi Anytime — TOP PICK +200 SportsgGambler explicit top pick. Oddschecker 35.19%. SI.com backed. Azmoun disciplinary absence = undisputed #1. 10 goals at Olympiacos + CL. 2G+1A at 2022 WC. NZ allowed 1.8 goals/game in last 10. Iran predicted 2-0 win by multiple sources. 🎯 Chris Wood Anytime — NZL VALUE +260 Fit after knee scare — "a huge boost" per Racing Post. Squawka: "capable of changing any game in a single moment." NZ's all-time top scorer (45 goals). Nottm Forest PL striker. Only NZ player who can win it alone. Best NZ pick by distance. 💎 Alipour Anytime — DARK HORSE +300 Oddschecker 27.5% probability — 2nd highest in match. CBS Green names him in "dangerous forwards." ESPN board #4. Starter or primary sub striker. Against NZ's leaky defence, +300 for Iran's 2nd-best striker is outstanding value.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Iran vs New Zealand Taremi · Wood · Alipour · Mohebbi · Ghayedi

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FAQ: Iran vs New Zealand Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Iran vs New Zealand? SportsgGambler back Mehdi Taremi as their explicit top pick: "Mehdi Taremi is available at +170 to be among the goals. The odds look attractive based on the evidence and we'll plump for him to find the net." SI.com agree: "Taremi is arguably Iran's best goalscorer entering the World Cup, and New Zealand has allowed 18 goals in its last 10 international matches, so Iran should be in the mix to score two times, which makes Taremi a pretty decent value at near 2/1 odds." Oddschecker give him the highest anytime probability in the match at 35.19%.

Why is Chris Wood worth backing despite New Zealand being heavy underdogs? Squawka explain: "In Chris Wood they have a Premier League striker capable of changing any game in a single moment." Racing Post confirm: "Chris Wood's recovery from a knee injury is a huge boost." With 45 goals in 88 New Zealand caps and active Premier League form at Nottingham Forest, Wood is the only New Zealand player with the individual quality to score against superior opposition. At +260, he represents the best NZ value pick and a live option if Iran's defence makes an error or New Zealand win a set piece.

Why is Azmoun not playing for Iran? Racing Post confirm: "Forward Sardar Azmoun was left behind for disciplinary reasons, which means the experienced Mehdi Taremi will lead the line." Azmoun's absence is not injury-related — he was excluded from the squad entirely for disciplinary reasons. This directly elevates Taremi's role as Iran's undisputed number nine and sole elite striking option for the tournament.

What are the Iran vs New Zealand odds on FanDuel? The latest Iran vs New Zealand odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Iran at -125 on the 90-minute money line, with New Zealand at +380 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. SportsLine's Eimer leans Under 2.5 total goals, noting nine of Iran's last 11 World Cup matches have seen under 2.5 goals, and New Zealand failed to score in four of their last five matches.