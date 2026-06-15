Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

Núñez +310 first scorer, Viñas ~+400, Al Dawsari the Saudi wildcard at +1400 — full odds, expert predictions and every pick for Group H's Miami opener.

🇺🇾 URU OUT: Ronald Araujo (CB), De Arrascaeta (AM — confirmed out, elevates Núñez & Viñas role) 🇺🇾 URU DOUBTFUL: Giménez (CB), Piquiérez (LB) ✈️ TRAVEL: Uruguay arriving ~24h before kickoff — no warm-up games played all tournament 🇸🇦 KSA: Al Aqidi (GK) doubtful only. Otherwise fully fit.

Uruguay enter as heavy -230 favorites, but they arrive in Miami with no warm-up games, a 24-hour travel disruption, and key absences including De Arrascaeta and Araujo. The goalscorer market — and specifically the first goalscorer market — reflects a low-scoring game where Uruguay are expected to control without running away. Núñez at +310 first scorer is the consensus pick. Viñas at ~+400 offers the same structural case at better odds. And Al Dawsari at ~+1400 is the Saudi counter-punch play that Fox Sports can't stop mentioning.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Darwin Núñez ⭐ 🇺🇾 URU +310 +145 Al Hilal (SPL) 2 Federico Viñas ⭐ 🇺🇾 URU ~+400 +145 Cruz Azul (Mex) 3 Federico Valverde 🇺🇾 URU ~+650 ~+400 Real Madrid (La Liga) 4 Rodrigo Aguirre 🇺🇾 URU ~+700 ~+450 Monterrey (Mex) 5 Salem Al Dawsari 💎 🇸🇦 KSA ~+1400 ~+550 Al Hilal (SPL) 6 Agustín Canobbio 🇺🇾 URU ~+750 ~+500 Atlético Paranaense 7 Feras Al Brikan 🇸🇦 KSA ~+1500 ~+600 Al Ahli (SPL) 8 Rodrigo Bentancur 🇺🇾 URU ~+1200 ~+550 Tottenham (EPL)

*Núñez +310 first / +145 anytime confirmed via SportsgGambler. Fox Sports confirm +145 anytime for both Núñez and Viñas. Al Dawsari and other prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇺🇾 Uruguay — 4-3-3 / 4-4-2 (Bielsa) GK: Rochet/Muslera | DEF: Varela, Cáceres, Bueno/Olivera, Viña | MID: Ugarte, Valverde, Bentancur | FWD: Canobbio, Núñez, Viñas/M. Araujo OUT: R. Araujo, De Arrascaeta | DOUBTFUL: Giménez, Piquiérez | ✈️ Arriving ~24h before kickoff. No warm-ups played. Bielsa 4-3-3 built on high pressing (147 turnovers in qualifying). Covers: "predicted starting trio — Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde — will dominate the ball and have the power to launch attacks." Núñez: 6G+4A in 16 Al Hilal games. Viñas: top Liga MX scorer 2025-26. Rochet/Muslera |Varela, Cáceres, Bueno/Olivera, Viña |Ugarte, Valverde, Bentancur |/M. Araujo 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — 3-4-2-1 (Donis) GK: Alowais | DEF: Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alharbi | MID: Alkhaibari, S. Aldawsari; Alshamat, Aljuwayr | ATT: Salem Al Dawsari | ST: Al Brikan New manager Donis (2 months in). Won 1 of last 7. Plan: sit deep, counter-attack. Covers: "Saudi Arabia would be overjoyed to draw 0-0." Al Dawsari: reigning AFC Player of the Year, 8G+8A in 25 league games. Al Brikan: 5 goals in 34 league games — physical target man. Alowais |Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alharbi |Alkhaibari, S. Aldawsari; Alshamat, Aljuwayr |

⭐ Pick #1: Darwin Núñez — First Scorer +310

Darwin Núñez Uruguay CF · Al Hilal · First-choice striker · +145 anytime confirmed Fox Sports 1st Goal +310 Anytime +145 SportsgGambler: +310 first scorer confirmed Fox Sports: +145 anytime confirmed FanDuel Squawka: "Uruguay's first-choice center forward" Covers: Uruguay "win the game in midfield" → create for Núñez 6 goals + 4 assists in 16 Al Hilal league games SportsgGambler confirm Núñez at +310 to be the first player to find the net — and Fox Sports confirm the +145 anytime price directly on FanDuel. He is Uruguay's confirmed first-choice number nine under Marcelo Bielsa, and Squawka identify him as "Uruguay's first-choice center forward" who "remains their primary attacking focal point." CBS Sports predict a 1-0 Uruguay win with Núñez's strike power as the match-winner. Covers lay out how Bielsa's system delivers the goal: "Uruguay will win the game in midfield. Their predicted starting trio — Bentancur, Ugarte, and Valverde — will dominate the ball and have the power and drive to launch attacks." Saudi Arabia will sit deep and counter — creating space in behind that Núñez's pace and movement are specifically designed to exploit. The loss of De Arrascaeta (the creative AM who would have been his primary supplier) is a concern, but Valverde and Bentancur are both capable of threading balls into Núñez's channels. At +310 first scorer for Uruguay's confirmed #9 in a -230 favorite match, this is the clearest structural first scorer bet on the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Núñez First Scorer (+310) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Federico Viñas — First Scorer ~+400

Federico Viñas Uruguay ST · Cruz Azul (Mexico) · SportsgGambler top anytime pick · Liga MX top scorer 1st Goal ~+400 Anytime +145 SportsgGambler explicit top anytime scorer pick Fox Sports confirmed +145 anytime — same as Núñez Racing Post predicted starting XI alongside Núñez Filling Suárez & Cavani void — elevated responsibility Top Liga MX scorer 2025-26 — red-hot form SportsgGambler make Viñas their explicit top pick: "Federico Viñas (Uruguay) can be backed at +200 to score. The Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing considering all angles and we'll take a chance on him." Fox Sports list him at the same +145 anytime price as Núñez — an unusual market signal that both are rated equally as Uruguay's primary scoring routes. Viñas is the striker filling the enormous void left by Suárez and Cavani's international retirements. Racing Post predict him starting alongside Núñez. The confirmed absence of De Arrascaeta — Uruguay's primary creative AM — actually elevates the importance of the strikers receiving the ball directly from Valverde and Bentancur. In a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 system where Viñas partners Núñez, he becomes a genuine co-equal first scorer threat at better odds than Núñez on the first goal market. At ~+400 first scorer for a confirmed starter in a match Uruguay are -230 to win, this is the value pick of the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Viñas First Scorer (~+400) — World Cup

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💎 Dark Horse: Salem Al Dawsari — First Scorer ~+1400

Salem Al Dawsari Saudi Arabia CAM · Al Hilal · Reigning AFC Player of the Year · 8G+8A this season 1st Goal ~+1400 Anytime ~+550 Fox Sports: "reigning AFC Player of the Year" Iconic WC goal vs Argentina 2022 — upset DNA Squawka: "creative spark Saudi Arabia lean on" Covers: Saudi will counter-attack through transition Uruguay "can have lapses defensively" — CBS Sports Fox Sports lead with Al Dawsari as Saudi Arabia's key: "Saudi Arabia will be led by Salem Aldawsari, the reigning AFC Player of the Year, who also scored an incredible goal in the upset vs. Argentina." That 2022 goal — a curling masterpiece that helped Saudi Arabia produce the biggest upset in World Cup history — demonstrates exactly the kind of individual moment that can produce a first goal against a superior opponent. Covers confirm Saudi Arabia's tactical blueprint: they will sit deep, absorb Uruguay's pressure, and counter-attack through their technical players. Squawka note that Al Dawsari "is the creative spark Saudi Arabia lean on" — he orchestrates every counter. When Saudi break — and with Uruguay's travel disruption and no warm-up preparation, early errors are more likely than usual — Al Dawsari will be the player driving it. CBS Sports note Uruguay "can have lapses defensively." At ~+1400 for Saudi Arabia's most dangerous individual in a counter-attack setup, this is the tournament's best longshot play with real structural backing.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Al Dawsari First Scorer (~+1400) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Federico Valverde ~+650 1st / +400 Anytime ~+650 +400 PrizePicks feature "Fede Valverde Discount" specifically for this match. Covers: "Valverde will dominate and launch attacks." Squawka: "five goals and eight assists in 32 La Liga appearances." Arrives late into scoring positions from CM — a credible first scorer threat in a system built around his energy. Best midfield pick at ~+650. Rodrigo Aguirre ~+700 1st / +450 Anytime ~+700 +450 Oddschecker bet builder pick: "Rodrigo Aguirre has also scored in two of his last three matches and offers a strong secondary scoring option alongside Núñez." With De Arrascaeta out, Aguirre may start in an advanced role. Recent form makes ~+700 first scorer appealing for a player in his best run of international form.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Saudi Arabia 0-1 Uruguay — Núñez or Viñas breaks the deadlock First Goal Pick: Darwin Núñez 🇺🇾

First Scorer +310 · Anytime +145 SportsgGambler confirm +310 first. Fox Sports confirm +145 anytime. Uruguay's confirmed #9. Bielsa high-press system delivers vertical ball to Núñez's runs. CBS predicts 1-0 Uruguay. Saudi Arabia play deep — Núñez's pace in behind is exactly what tears that open. If you want better value, Viñas at ~+400 first carries the identical structural argument.

⭐ Núñez First — TOP PICK +310 AT +145 SportsgGambler confirmed +310. Fox Sports +145 anytime. Uruguay's confirmed #9. 6G+4A Al Hilal. Bielsa vertical system delivers to his runs. CBS predicts 1-0 Uruguay. Saudi Arabia sit deep — pace in behind is his weapon. 🎯 Viñas First — VALUE ALTERNATIVE ~+400 AT +145 SportsgGambler TOP anytime scorer pick. Same +145 anytime as Núñez. Racing Post predicted starter alongside Núñez. Liga MX top scorer 2025-26. De Arrascaeta OUT elevates his importance. ~+400 first scorer is the better-value version of the same Uruguay-scoring bet. 💎 Al Dawsari First — SAUDI LONGSHOT ~+1400 ~+550 Fox Sports: "reigning AFC Player of the Year." Scored iconic WC goal vs Argentina. Counter-attack driver. Uruguay "can have lapses" per CBS. Travel disruption increases early error risk. ~+1400 for the Saudi player most likely to punish Uruguay on the break.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All First Goalscorer Props — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Núñez +310 · Viñas ~+400 · Al Dawsari ~+1400 · Valverde ~+650

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Who is most likely to score first in Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay? SportsgGambler confirm Darwin Núñez at +310 to be the first player to find the net, with his anytime odds at +112 described as "really appealing." Fox Sports confirm both Núñez and Federico Viñas at +145 anytime on FanDuel. Viñas at ~+400 first scorer offers the same structural argument at better odds. Both are Uruguay's confirmed striking pair with De Arrascaeta out and De Arrascaeta's creative role now falling to the midfield trio to distribute.

Why is Viñas ~+400 first scorer better value than Núñez +310? SportsgGambler make Viñas their explicit top scorer pick: "Federico Viñas (Uruguay) can be backed at +200 to score. The Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing considering all angles." Both carry the same +145 anytime price confirming the market sees them as equal scoring threats. At ~+400 first scorer vs Núñez's +310, Viñas delivers the same Uruguay-scoring outcome at significantly better returns — making him the value pick for those comfortable backing either striker to score first.

Why is Al Dawsari worth a longshot bet at ~+1400? Fox Sports: "Saudi Arabia will be led by Salem Aldawsari, the reigning AFC Player of the Year, who also scored an incredible goal in the upset vs. Argentina." Covers confirm Saudi Arabia's tactical plan: "Saudi Arabia would be overjoyed to draw 0-0, and will play on the counter-attack." Al Dawsari drives every Saudi counter. Uruguay's travel disruption means they arrive with ~24 hours of preparation — early defensive lapses are more plausible than usual, and Al Dawsari at ~+1400 is the player most likely to capitalise.

What are the Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay odds on FanDuel? The latest Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Uruguay as the -230 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Saudi Arabia at +650 and a draw at +330. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The Under is priced at -148, reflecting a low-scoring encounter — with CBS Sports predicting 0-1 Uruguay and most analysts expecting Saudi Arabia to play extremely compact.