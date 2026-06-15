Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
Uruguay enter as heavy -230 favorites, but they arrive in Miami with no warm-up games, a 24-hour travel disruption, and key absences including De Arrascaeta and Araujo. The goalscorer market — and specifically the first goalscorer market — reflects a low-scoring game where Uruguay are expected to control without running away. Núñez at +310 first scorer is the consensus pick. Viñas at ~+400 offers the same structural case at better odds. And Al Dawsari at ~+1400 is the Saudi counter-punch play that Fox Sports can't stop mentioning.
⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|1st Goal
|Anytime
|Club
|1
|Darwin Núñez ⭐
|🇺🇾 URU
|+310
|+145
|Al Hilal (SPL)
|2
|Federico Viñas ⭐
|🇺🇾 URU
|~+400
|+145
|Cruz Azul (Mex)
|3
|Federico Valverde
|🇺🇾 URU
|~+650
|~+400
|Real Madrid (La Liga)
|4
|Rodrigo Aguirre
|🇺🇾 URU
|~+700
|~+450
|Monterrey (Mex)
|5
|Salem Al Dawsari 💎
|🇸🇦 KSA
|~+1400
|~+550
|Al Hilal (SPL)
|6
|Agustín Canobbio
|🇺🇾 URU
|~+750
|~+500
|Atlético Paranaense
|7
|Feras Al Brikan
|🇸🇦 KSA
|~+1500
|~+600
|Al Ahli (SPL)
|8
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|🇺🇾 URU
|~+1200
|~+550
|Tottenham (EPL)
*Núñez +310 first / +145 anytime confirmed via SportsgGambler. Fox Sports confirm +145 anytime for both Núñez and Viñas. Al Dawsari and other prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Darwin Núñez — First Scorer +310
SportsgGambler confirm Núñez at +310 to be the first player to find the net — and Fox Sports confirm the +145 anytime price directly on FanDuel. He is Uruguay's confirmed first-choice number nine under Marcelo Bielsa, and Squawka identify him as "Uruguay's first-choice center forward" who "remains their primary attacking focal point." CBS Sports predict a 1-0 Uruguay win with Núñez's strike power as the match-winner.
Covers lay out how Bielsa's system delivers the goal: "Uruguay will win the game in midfield. Their predicted starting trio — Bentancur, Ugarte, and Valverde — will dominate the ball and have the power and drive to launch attacks." Saudi Arabia will sit deep and counter — creating space in behind that Núñez's pace and movement are specifically designed to exploit. The loss of De Arrascaeta (the creative AM who would have been his primary supplier) is a concern, but Valverde and Bentancur are both capable of threading balls into Núñez's channels. At +310 first scorer for Uruguay's confirmed #9 in a -230 favorite match, this is the clearest structural first scorer bet on the card.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Pick #2: Federico Viñas — First Scorer ~+400
SportsgGambler make Viñas their explicit top pick: "Federico Viñas (Uruguay) can be backed at +200 to score. The Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing considering all angles and we'll take a chance on him." Fox Sports list him at the same +145 anytime price as Núñez — an unusual market signal that both are rated equally as Uruguay's primary scoring routes.
Viñas is the striker filling the enormous void left by Suárez and Cavani's international retirements. Racing Post predict him starting alongside Núñez. The confirmed absence of De Arrascaeta — Uruguay's primary creative AM — actually elevates the importance of the strikers receiving the ball directly from Valverde and Bentancur. In a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 system where Viñas partners Núñez, he becomes a genuine co-equal first scorer threat at better odds than Núñez on the first goal market. At ~+400 first scorer for a confirmed starter in a match Uruguay are -230 to win, this is the value pick of the card.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Dark Horse: Salem Al Dawsari — First Scorer ~+1400
Fox Sports lead with Al Dawsari as Saudi Arabia's key: "Saudi Arabia will be led by Salem Aldawsari, the reigning AFC Player of the Year, who also scored an incredible goal in the upset vs. Argentina." That 2022 goal — a curling masterpiece that helped Saudi Arabia produce the biggest upset in World Cup history — demonstrates exactly the kind of individual moment that can produce a first goal against a superior opponent.
Covers confirm Saudi Arabia's tactical blueprint: they will sit deep, absorb Uruguay's pressure, and counter-attack through their technical players. Squawka note that Al Dawsari "is the creative spark Saudi Arabia lean on" — he orchestrates every counter. When Saudi break — and with Uruguay's travel disruption and no warm-up preparation, early errors are more likely than usual — Al Dawsari will be the player driving it. CBS Sports note Uruguay "can have lapses defensively." At ~+1400 for Saudi Arabia's most dangerous individual in a counter-attack setup, this is the tournament's best longshot play with real structural backing.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card
First Scorer +310 · Anytime +145
SportsgGambler confirm +310 first. Fox Sports confirm +145 anytime. Uruguay's confirmed #9. Bielsa high-press system delivers vertical ball to Núñez's runs. CBS predicts 1-0 Uruguay. Saudi Arabia play deep — Núñez's pace in behind is exactly what tears that open. If you want better value, Viñas at ~+400 first carries the identical structural argument.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
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