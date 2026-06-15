Iran vs New Zealand Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

Taremi +500 first scorer, Wood +650 the NZ hope, Mohebbi +700 the value Iran pick — full first goalscorer odds, expert predictions and every pick for the Group G nightcap in LA.

🇮🇷 IRN OUT (disciplinary): Sardar Azmoun — left out of entire squad. Taremi leads as undisputed #1. 🇮🇷 IRN QUESTIONABLE: Jahanbakhsh (RW), Eckert (FW), Torabi (LW), Cheshmi (DM) 🇳🇿 NZL GOOD NEWS: Chris Wood confirmed fit after knee scare — "a huge boost" (Racing Post) 🇳🇿 NZL DOUBTFUL: Matt Garbett (couldn't complete training Saturday)

Iran close out the World Cup's opening day as -125 favorites against the tournament's lowest-ranked side. The first goalscorer market is the most compelling angle in a match most experts project ending 2-0 or 1-0 to Iran. Taremi at +500 first scorer is the consensus structural pick — SportsgGambler back him, SI.com back him, and Oddschecker give him the highest probability in the match at 35.19%. Wood at +650 is New Zealand's only realistic first scorer hope. And Mohebbi at +700 is the Iran value pick for those wanting an alternative to Taremi's first goal price. Here's the complete breakdown.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Mehdi Taremi ⭐ 🇮🇷 IRN +500 +200 Olympiacos (GRE) 2 Chris Wood ⭐ 🇳🇿 NZL +650 +260 Nottm Forest (EPL) 3 Mohammad Mohebbi 💎 🇮🇷 IRN +700 +295 Persepolis (IRN) 4 Dennis Eckert ⚠️ 🇮🇷 IRN +700 +295 Questionable 5 Ali Alipour 🇮🇷 IRN +750 +300 Marítimo (POR) 6 Mehdi Ghayedi 🇮🇷 IRN +800 +330 Trabzonspor (TUR) 7 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh 🇮🇷 IRN +800 +330 Al-Qadsiah (KSA) 8 Ben Waine 🇳🇿 NZL ~+1400 ~+600 NZFC

*First goalscorer + anytime odds confirmed via ESPN FanDuel board. SportsgGambler confirms Taremi +380 first scorer (their line). Oddschecker: Taremi 35.19% anytime probability. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇮🇷 Iran — 4-2-3-1 (Ghalenoei) GK: Beiranvand | DEF: Rezaeian/Hardani, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi/Nemati | MID: Ezatolahi, Ghoddos | ATT: Mohebbi, Ghayedi, Jahanbakhsh⚠️ | ST: Taremi Azmoun OUT (disciplinary) — Taremi is undisputed #1. QUESTIONABLE: Jahanbakhsh, Eckert, Torabi, Cheshmi. Iran 20th FIFA. Beat Costa Rica 5-0. Lost just once in 16 Asian qualifiers. CBS Green: "dangerous forwards like Taremi, Ghayedi, Mohebi, Hosseinzadeh." Taremi: 2G+1A at 2022 WC. Beiranvand |Rezaeian/Hardani, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi/Nemati |Ezatolahi, Ghoddos | 🇳🇿 New Zealand — 4-2-3-1 (Hay) GK: Crocombe | DEF: Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace | MID: Bell, Stamenic; Just, Garbett⚠️, Singh | ST: Wood ✅ Wood fit — confirmed available. Garbett doubtful. 85th FIFA — tournament's lowest-ranked team. Lost 4-0 to Haiti in warm-up. Never won a World Cup match. Allowed 18 goals in last 10. Will play deep low-block. Squawka: "New Zealand will frustrate for long spells." Crocombe |Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace |Bell, Stamenic; Just, Garbett⚠️, Singh |

⭐ Pick #1: Mehdi Taremi — First Scorer +500

Mehdi Taremi Iran CF · Olympiacos · Undisputed #1 striker · 35.19% anytime probability 1st Goal +500 Anytime +200 SportsgGambler: "+380 first" — top pick confirmed Oddschecker: 35.19% probability — #1 in match SI.com explicit top scorer recommendation 2 goals + 1 assist at 2022 WC in 3 matches Azmoun OUT = undisputed Iran #1 all tournament SportsgGambler explicitly back Taremi as their first goalscorer pick: "Favourite Mehdi Taremi is available at +380 to be the First Goalscorer. Similar odds apply if you're interested in him to score the last goal." Oddschecker give him the highest anytime probability in the match at 35.19% — and he tops ESPN's entire first goalscorer board at +500. SI.com make the most detailed structural case: "Taremi is arguably Iran's best goalscorer entering the World Cup, and he has a favorable matchup with Iran favored to beat New Zealand. Taremi had 10 goals in 24 matches for Olympiacos and scored twice in 10 Champions League matches. New Zealand has allowed 18 goals in its last 10 international matches while posting 1.75 expected goals against per game — so Iran should be in the mix to score two times, which makes Taremi a pretty decent value at near 2/1 odds." With Azmoun absent through discipline, Taremi leads Iran's attack without competition. In a projected 2-0 Iran win, the undisputed #1 striker scoring first is the clearest structural bet on the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Taremi First Scorer (+500) — World Cup

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💎 Value Pick: Mohammad Mohebbi — First Scorer +700

Mohammad Mohebbi Iran RW · Persepolis · CBS Green-backed "dangerous forward" · Confirmed starter 1st Goal +700 Anytime +295 CBS Green names Mohebi as key "dangerous forward" Confirmed starter as Iran's RW in 4-2-3-1 +700 first / +295 anytime — best Iran value price Cuts inside from RW — direct shooting lane on NZ goal CBS Sports' Martin Green, currently 12-5-2 on World Cup picks this tournament, explicitly names Mohebi alongside Taremi, Ghayedi, Hosseinzadeh and Eckert as Iran's "dangerous forwards" who "should leave them with enough firepower to beat this limited New Zealand team." He is confirmed as a starter in Iran's right attacking midfield slot in the 4-2-3-1 — cutting inside to create shooting opportunities or arriving into the box when Taremi drags defenders. Racing Post's predicted lineup confirms him starting. At +700 first scorer (+295 anytime) for a confirmed Iran starting attacker backed by CBS Sports' top expert, this is the best-value Iran pick beyond Taremi on the first scorer market.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mohebbi First Scorer (+700) — World Cup

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🎯 NZ Pick: Chris Wood — First Scorer +650

Chris Wood ✅ Fit New Zealand CF · Nottm Forest (EPL) · 45 goals in 88 NZ caps — all-time record 1st Goal +650 Anytime +260 Racing Post: fitness recovery "a huge boost" Squawka: "capable of changing any game in a single moment" NZ all-time top scorer — PL striker quality SportsgGambler: Jesse Randall shots prop — NZ can threaten Wood is the only New Zealand player capable of delivering a first goal against Iran. Squawka identify him as the key man: "In Chris Wood they have a Premier League striker capable of changing any game in a single moment." Racing Post confirm he is fit after the knee scare that threatened his tournament participation — calling it "a huge boost." SportsgGambler's bet builder includes "Jesse Randall (New Zealand) to record a minimum of one shot on target" alongside Iran picks — confirming they expect New Zealand to create at least some attacking moments even in defeat. Covers note that New Zealand's low block "frustrated England at times last weekend" — and if they can absorb Iran pressure and nick a counter-attack, Wood's movement and aerial ability gives them a genuine first-goal route. At +650 for New Zealand's sole world-class attacker in a match most experts project ending 1-0 or 2-0 to Iran, this is the best-value pure longshot on the card — the single play that wins big if New Zealand manage to score first off a set piece or counter.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Chris Wood First Scorer (+650) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Ali Alipour +750 1st / +300 Anytime +750 +300 Oddschecker give Alipour the second-highest anytime probability in the match at 27.5%. CBS Green names him in the "dangerous forwards" list. Whether starting or first-choice substitute, +750 first scorer for a player Oddschecker model above everyone except Taremi is compelling dark horse value. Mehdi Ghayedi +800 1st / +330 Anytime +800 +330 CBS Green names Ghayedi in Iran's "dangerous forwards" list alongside Taremi. Confirmed expected starter as the left attacking midfielder — arrives late into the box behind Taremi. Against NZ's 1.75 xGA per game, +800 first scorer for a starting Iran attacker is reasonable value for those wanting longer odds.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Iran 2-0 New Zealand — Taremi opens the scoring First Goal Pick: Mehdi Taremi 🇮🇷

First Scorer +500 · Anytime +200 SportsgGambler top first scorer pick. Oddschecker 35.19% probability — #1 in match. SI.com explicit recommendation. ESPN board #1. Azmoun disciplinary absence = undisputed Iran #1. 2G+1A at 2022 WC. NZ allowed 18 goals in last 10. If you want value: Mohebbi +700 first (same structural argument from the RW slot).

⭐ Taremi First — TOP PICK +500 AT +200 SportsgGambler confirmed first scorer top pick (+380 their line). Oddschecker 35.19% probability. SI.com, CBS backed. Azmoun out = undisputed #1. 2G+1A at 2022 WC. NZ 1.8 goals conceded/game in last 10. ESPN board #1. 💎 Mohebbi First — VALUE IRAN PICK +700 AT +295 CBS Green explicit "dangerous forward." Confirmed starter RW in 4-2-3-1. Cuts inside to shoot. Best Iran value beyond Taremi. +700 first scorer for a confirmed Iran starter is the pick for those wanting plus-money returns on Iran scoring first. 🎯 Chris Wood First — NZL LONGSHOT +650 AT +260 Fit after knee scare. Squawka: "capable of changing any game in a single moment." 45 NZ goals — all-time record. PL striker quality. Only NZ player who can win it on his own. Best pure longshot pick if NZ nick a counter or set piece goal.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All First Goalscorer Props — Iran vs New Zealand Taremi +500 · Mohebbi +700 · Wood +650 · Alipour +750

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Iran vs New Zealand

Who is most likely to score first in Iran vs New Zealand? SportsgGambler confirm Taremi as their top first goalscorer pick: "Favourite Mehdi Taremi is available at +380 to be the First Goalscorer." SI.com agree: "If you're looking for a goalscorer to bet on, Iran's Mehdi Taremi is arguably the team's best goalscorer entering the World Cup, and he has a favorable matchup with Iran favored to beat New Zealand. New Zealand has allowed 18 goals in its last 10 international matches, so Iran should be in the mix to score two times, which makes Taremi a pretty decent value at near 2/1 odds."

Why is Mohebbi +700 first scorer a good value pick? CBS Sports' Martin Green explicitly names Mohebi alongside Taremi as one of Iran's "dangerous forwards" who "should leave them with enough firepower to beat this limited New Zealand team." He is a confirmed starter in Iran's 4-2-3-1 as the right attacking midfielder — cutting inside from the right flank to create and shoot. At +700 first scorer (+295 anytime) for a confirmed Iranian starter in a match Iran are projected to win 2-0, this delivers the same structural outcome as backing Taremi but at significantly better returns.

Is Chris Wood playing tonight for New Zealand? Racing Post confirm: "Chris Wood's recovery from a knee injury is a huge boost." He is confirmed fit and available to start. Squawka note: "In Chris Wood they have a Premier League striker capable of changing any game in a single moment." He holds New Zealand's all-time scoring record with 45 goals in 88 caps and remains the only All Whites player with genuine Premier League quality capable of scoring against superior opposition.

What are the Iran vs New Zealand odds on FanDuel? The latest Iran vs New Zealand odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Iran at -125 on the 90-minute money line, with New Zealand at +380 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. SportsLine's Eimer leans Under 2.5 total goals, noting nine of Iran's last 11 World Cup matches have seen under 2.5 goals.