Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for Today (June 15)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Picks in Summary

Saudi Arabia Under 0.5 Goals (-113)

Darwin Núñez Anytime Goalscorer (+130)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 6 p.m. ET today, Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

Listed as Home Team Over/Under 0.5 Goals at FanDuel Sportsbook, this bet is my favorite pick across today's games.

Saudi Arabia pulled one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history four years ago when they upset Argentina in the opening round. That result might do them a disservice this time around, though, as there's very little chance of Uruguay taking Saudi Arabia lightly as they'll constantly be reminded up the Argentina game in the buildup to this.

Saudi Arabia's attack has struggled for consistency lately against top opposition, and Uruguay's defense is among the most experienced in South America. Ronald Araújo anchors a back line that is difficult to break down, while Uruguay's midfield excels at limiting transition opportunities.

If Uruguay scores first, the match could become extremely difficult for Saudi Arabia to chase.

Núñez is Uruguay's most explosive attacking threat and is the player most likely to capitalize on the chances that manager Marcelo Bielsa's system creates.

His pace, aerial ability, pressing tenacity and willingness to attack defenders make him a dangerous matchup against any defense.

In a game where Uruguay is expected to create plenty of opportunities, Nunez to score is an appealing bet at these odds.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.