Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Núñez +145, Viñas +145, Al Dawsari the Saudi wildcard — full FanDuel odds and expert picks for Group H's most anticipated opener in Miami.

✈️ TRAVEL DISRUPTION: Uruguay's flight not authorized to enter US — arriving ~24 hours before kickoff. CBS: "a unique stumbling block." Could affect preparation and match sharpness.

🇺🇾 URU OUT: Ronald Araujo (CB), De Arrascaeta (AM — confirmed out) 🇺🇾 URU DOUBTFUL: Giménez (CB), Piquiérez (LB) ✈️ TRAVEL DISRUPTION: Uruguay's flight not authorized to enter US — arriving ~24 hours before kickoff. CBS: "a unique stumbling block." Could affect preparation and match sharpness. 🇸🇦 KSA: Al Aqidi (GK) doubtful. Otherwise fit.

Uruguay enter as -230 favorites but carry real concerns — no warm-up games, a travel disruption that leaves them arriving 24 hours before kickoff, key injuries to Araujo and De Arrascaeta, and a striker in Darwin Núñez that Racing Post describe as "unreliable." Facing them is a Saudi Arabia side under a new manager appointed just two months ago. Fox Sports confirm Núñez and Viñas both at +145 anytime — the clearest goalscorer value on the card. Here's the complete breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Darwin Núñez ⭐ 🇺🇾 URU +310 +145 Al Hilal (SPL) 2 Federico Viñas ⭐ 🇺🇾 URU ~+400 +145 Cruz Azul (Mex) 3 Federico Valverde 🇺🇾 URU ~+650 ~+400 Real Madrid (La Liga) 4 Rodrigo Aguirre 🇺🇾 URU ~+700 ~+450 Monterrey (Mex) 5 Salem Al Dawsari 💎 🇸🇦 KSA ~+1400 ~+550 Al Hilal (SPL) 6 Feras Al Brikan 🇸🇦 KSA ~+1500 ~+600 Al Ahli (SPL) 7 Agustín Canobbio 🇺🇾 URU ~+750 ~+500 Atlético Paranaense 8 Mohammed Kanno 🇸🇦 KSA ~+2000 ~+800 Al Hilal (SPL)

*Núñez +145 and Viñas +145 confirmed via Fox Sports FanDuel. Al Dawsari and Brikan prices estimated from board position. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇺🇾 Uruguay — 4-3-3 / 4-4-2 (Bielsa) GK: Rochet/Muslera | DEF: Varela, Cáceres, Olivera/Bueno, Viña | MID: Ugarte, Valverde, Bentancur | FWD: Canobbio, Núñez, Viñas/M. Araujo OUT: R. Araujo (CB), De Arrascaeta (AM) | DOUBTFUL: Giménez, Piquiérez | ✈️ TRAVEL: Squad arriving ~24h before kickoff due to flight disruption. No warm-up games played. Bielsa's 147 high turnovers in qualifying = most pressing team in CONMEBOL. Núñez: 6 goals + 4 assists in 16 Al Hilal games. Valverde: 5 goals + 8 assists in 32 La Liga games. Rochet/Muslera |Varela, Cáceres, Olivera/Bueno, Viña |Ugarte, Valverde, Bentancur |/M. Araujo 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — 3-4-2-1 (Donis) GK: Alowais | DEF: Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alharbi | MID: Alkhaibari, S. Aldawsari; Alshamat, Aljuwayr | ATT: Salem Al Dawsari | ST: Al Brikan New manager Donis appointed just 2 months ago. Won just 1 of last 7 matches. Plan: sit deep, counter-attack. Salem Al Dawsari: reigning AFC Player of the Year — 8 goals + 8 assists in 25 league games. Al Brikan: 5 goals in 34 league games — physical CF. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2022 WC group stage — upset DNA is real. Alowais |Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alharbi |Alkhaibari, S. Aldawsari; Alshamat, Aljuwayr |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Darwin Núñez — Anytime +145

Darwin Núñez Uruguay CF · Al Hilal (SPL) · Uruguay's first-choice striker · 6 goals in 16 games Anytime Scorer +145 Fox Sports confirmed +145 on FanDuel SportsgGambler: +112 anytime — "really appealing" Squawka: primary Uruguay attacking threat Uruguay's first-choice #9 under Bielsa 6 goals + 4 assists in 16 Al Hilal league games Fox Sports confirm: "Darwin Núñez is +145 to score in Uruguay's opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia." SportsgGambler back him even more aggressively at their listed +112, stating: "Darwin Núñez (Uruguay) is available at odds to cover the shots on goal line. All things considered, we think that the betting odds are really appealing." Squawka identify him as Uruguay's primary attacking outlet: "The Al Hilal striker scored six goals and added four assists in 16 league games this season, and he remains Uruguay's first-choice center forward." Racing Post note Núñez is "unreliable" — but even they predict him leading the line for Uruguay. The structural case is strong: Uruguay's Bielsa system generates high turnovers (147 in qualifying — most in CONMEBOL) and launches vertical attacks quickly, with Núñez as the end-point. Against a Saudi Arabia side instructed to sit deep and counter-attack, Núñez will receive repeated balls in behind their defensive block. At +145 for Uruguay's confirmed starting striker in a match they are -230 to win, the value is clear.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Núñez Anytime Scorer (+145) — World Cup

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Best Bet #2: Federico Viñas — Anytime +145

Federico Viñas Uruguay ST/SS · Cruz Azul (Mexico) · Top scorer in Liga MX 2025-26 Anytime Scorer +145 Fox Sports confirmed +145 — same price as Núñez SportsgGambler TOP PICK — "+200 really appealing" Racing Post: starts alongside Núñez in predicted XI Filling void left by Suárez & Cavani retirements Top striker in Liga MX — prolific form heading in Fox Sports confirm Viñas at +145 — the same price as Núñez — and SportsgGambler make him their explicit top scorer pick: "Federico Viñas (Uruguay) can be backed at +200 to score. The Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing considering all angles and we'll take a chance on him." Racing Post predict Viñas starts alongside Núñez in their 4-4-2/4-3-3 formation under Bielsa. Viñas is the striker filling the enormous void left by Suárez and Cavani's departures from international football. He has been prolific in Liga MX for Cruz Azul and enters this tournament in excellent individual form. Crucially, the De Arrascaeta injury (confirmed out) means Uruguay's attacking burden shifts further toward their striking pair — both Núñez and Viñas will see elevated responsibility to create and convert. The dual +145 pricing for both Núñez and Viñas reflects the market's uncertainty about which of the two will be the primary scorer. Backing both anytime at the same price doubles your exposure to Uruguay scoring — which CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Covers all expect.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Viñas Anytime Scorer (+145) — World Cup

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Dark Horse: Salem Al Dawsari — Anytime ~+550

Salem Al Dawsari Saudi Arabia CAM · Al Hilal (SPL) · Reigning AFC Player of the Year · 8G+8A Anytime Scorer ~+550 Fox Sports: "reigning AFC Player of the Year" Scored iconic goal vs Argentina 2022 WC Squawka: "creative spark Saudi Arabia lean on" 8 goals + 8 assists in 25 league games this season Saudi Arabia counter-attack threat — Uruguay can be hit Fox Sports identify Al Dawsari as the key Saudi danger: "Saudi Arabia will be led by Salem Aldawsari, the reigning AFC Player of the Year, who also scored an incredible goal in the upset vs. Argentina." Squawka confirm him as "the creative spark Saudi Arabia lean on" with "eight goals and eight assists in 25 league games this season." Covers note that Saudi Arabia will play deep and counter-attack: "Saudi Arabia will play on the counter-attack" — and Al Dawsari is the player who drives those counters. Uruguay "can have lapses" defensively per CBS, and if Saudi Arabia break they will do so through Al Dawsari. At ~+550, the reigning AFC Player of the Year in Saudi Arabia's most dangerous role is the card's best longshot value pick.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Al Dawsari Anytime (~+550) — World Cup

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

📋 Other Contenders

Federico Valverde ~+400 · URU CM ~+400 Real Madrid's box-to-box engine. PrizePicks feature "Fede Valverde Discount" for this match specifically. Covers: "Federico Valverde will dominate the ball and have the power and drive to launch attacks." Squawka: "5 goals and 8 assists in 32 La Liga appearances." Regularly arrives into shooting positions late from CM. Best midfield scorer play on the board. Rodrigo Aguirre ~+450 · URU FW ~+450 Oddschecker explicitly back Aguirre in their bet builder: "Rodrigo Aguirre has also scored in two of his last three matches and offers a strong secondary scoring option alongside Núñez." Confirms strong recent form. Starting wide or as a secondary striker — genuine +450 value if he gets the nod. Feras Al Brikan ~+600 · KSA CF ~+600 Squawka: "The Al Ahli forward scored five times in 34 league games and carries the physical presence to trouble Uruguay's center-backs." Saudi Arabia's target man at the top of their 3-4-2-1. If Saudi Arabia counter successfully through Al Dawsari, Al Brikan is the finisher. +600 for the Saudi striker in a counter-attack system is reasonable longshot value.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia Dual Top Pick: Núñez + Viñas 🇺🇾

Both at +145 anytime Fox Sports confirm both at +145. SportsgGambler make Viñas their explicit top pick. Núñez and Viñas are Uruguay's confirmed striking pair with De Arrascaeta out. Bielsa's high-press system creates chances — both forwards will see them. Back both for double exposure to Uruguay's goal.

⭐ Núñez Anytime — TOP PICK +145 Fox Sports confirmed +145. SportsgGambler "+112 really appealing." Uruguay's #1 striker under Bielsa. 6 goals in 16 Al Hilal games. Leading scorer Uruguay rely on in post-Suárez/Cavani era. Uruguay -230 to win. 🎯 Viñas Anytime — SPORTSGAMBLER TOP PICK +145 SportsgGambler explicit top scorer pick. Fox Sports confirmed +145. Racing Post predicted XI starter alongside Núñez. Liga MX prolific form. De Arrascaeta OUT elevates his role. Same price as Núñez — same structural argument, different player. 💎 Al Dawsari Anytime — KSA DARK HORSE ~+550 Fox Sports: "reigning AFC Player of the Year." Scored iconic WC goal vs Argentina. Squawka: "creative spark Saudi lean on." 8G+8A in 25 league games. Counter-attack threat — Uruguay can be hit on the break. Best Saudi value by far.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Núñez · Viñas · Al Dawsari · Valverde · Al Brikan

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay? Fox Sports confirm both Darwin Núñez and Federico Viñas at +145 to score anytime. SportsgGambler make Viñas their explicit top scorer pick, saying "the Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing considering all angles." Both are Uruguay's confirmed striking pair after De Arrascaeta's injury ruled him out. Back either or both at +145 for equal structural value on Uruguay scoring, which CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Covers all project.

What is the Uruguay travel disruption and does it matter? CBS Sports report: "A unique stumbling block lies in front of them for their World Cup opener. The plane that was supposed to take them from Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where they will be based for the tournament, to the Miami area was not reportedly authorized to enter the US, forcing Uruguay to leave on a later flight. They will now only arrive to their destination roughly 24 hours before kickoff." Combined with no warm-up games played, this could affect Uruguay's sharpness early — making the Under 2.5 or cautious first-half approach worth considering.

Why is Al Dawsari the best Saudi Arabia pick? Fox Sports identify Al Dawsari as Saudi Arabia's key danger: "Saudi Arabia will be led by Salem Aldawsari, the reigning AFC Player of the Year, who also scored an incredible goal in the upset vs. Argentina." Squawka confirm he "recorded eight goals and eight assists in 25 league games this season, and he is the creative spark Saudi Arabia lean on." With Saudi Arabia playing deep and counter-attacking, Al Dawsari drives every break — and Uruguay's defence can be caught out on the transition per CBS Sports.

What are the Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay odds on FanDuel? The latest Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Uruguay as the -230 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Saudi Arabia at +650 and a draw at +330. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The Under is priced at -148 reflecting the expected defensive nature of this match.