Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
On Friday in college football, the Iowa Hawkeyes are up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Iowa vs Nebraska Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Iowa: (-215) | Nebraska: (+176)
- Spread: Iowa: -5.5 (-110) | Nebraska: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Iowa vs Nebraska Betting Trends
- Iowa's record against the spread is 5-5-0.
- Iowa has won once ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- This season, eight of Iowa's 10 games have hit the over.
- Nebraska is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Nebraska has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- There have been four Nebraska games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.
Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (72.7%)
Iowa vs Nebraska Point Spread
Nebraska is the underdog by 5.5 points against Iowa. Nebraska is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -110.
Iowa vs Nebraska Over/Under
Iowa versus Nebraska on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 39.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Iowa vs Nebraska Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa is the favorite at -215, and Nebraska is +176.
Iowa vs. Nebraska Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa
|29.4
|53
|17.7
|12
|39.9
|11
|Nebraska
|25.1
|91
|20.5
|27
|46.5
|11
Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
