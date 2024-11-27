Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Friday in college football, the Iowa Hawkeyes are up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Iowa vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-215) | Nebraska: (+176)

Iowa: (-215) | Nebraska: (+176) Spread: Iowa: -5.5 (-110) | Nebraska: +5.5 (-110)

Iowa: -5.5 (-110) | Nebraska: +5.5 (-110) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Iowa vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Iowa's record against the spread is 5-5-0.

Iowa has won once ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This season, eight of Iowa's 10 games have hit the over.

Nebraska is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Nebraska has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

There have been four Nebraska games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (72.7%)

Iowa vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is the underdog by 5.5 points against Iowa. Nebraska is -110 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -110.

Iowa vs Nebraska Over/Under

Iowa versus Nebraska on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 39.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Iowa vs Nebraska Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa is the favorite at -215, and Nebraska is +176.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 29.4 53 17.7 12 39.9 11 Nebraska 25.1 91 20.5 27 46.5 11

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

