Iowa vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-12) and the No. 8 Clemson Tigers (24-10) battle on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Benchmark International Arena

Iowa vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa win (50.5%)

Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite over Clemson on Friday and the over/under has been set at 130.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

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Iowa vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Clemson has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Iowa (13-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (59.1%) than Clemson (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

In home games, the Hawkeyes sport a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-6-0).

The Tigers have performed better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (7-9-0) this season.

Iowa vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (85%) in those contests.

This season, the Hawkeyes have come away with a win 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

Clemson has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

The Tigers are 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 58% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa was the 16th-best squad in college basketball (82.5 points per game) last season. However, defensively it was 16th-worst (79.7 points allowed per game).

Last year, Iowa was 310th in the nation in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4).

Iowa was third-best in college basketball in assists (18.3 per game) last season.

Last season, Iowa was 35th in the country in turnovers committed (9.5 per game) and 112th in turnovers forced (12.0).

Clemson posted 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 65.8 points per contest (27th-ranked).

Last season Clemson pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last year Clemson ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.2 per game.

Last year Clemson committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (85th-ranked).

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