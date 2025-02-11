Iowa State vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The UCF Knights (13-10, 4-8 Big 12) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 8-4 Big 12) on February 11, 2025 at Addition Financial Arena.

Iowa State vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Orlando, Florida

Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Iowa State vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (71.4%)

To help you make an informed wager on Iowa State-UCF contest (in which Iowa State is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 158.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Iowa State vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 14-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCF is 11-12-0 ATS this year.

Iowa State (9-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (60%) than UCF (4-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and four times in seven road games.

Against the spread, the Knights have had better results on the road (4-2-0) than at home (6-8-0).

Iowa State has nine wins against the spread in 13 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, UCF is 6-6-0 this season.

Iowa State vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have a win-loss record of 9-1 when favored by -334 or better by sportsbooks this year.

UCF has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. UCF has gone 3-7 in those games.

The Knights have a record of 1-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +265 or longer (16.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 77% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +338 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.7 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allows 67.0 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Curtis Jones' team-leading 17.7 points per game ranks 81st in the nation.

UCF scores 79.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and gives up 79.9 (346th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Keyshawn Hall's 18.3 points per game paces UCF and ranks 59th in the nation.

The Cyclones pull down 33.9 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 72nd in college basketball) to lead the Cyclones.

The Knights rank 166th in the nation at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 33.6 their opponents average.

Hall tops the Knights with 6.9 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball).

Iowa State's 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 84.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

The Knights score 94.8 points per 100 possessions (205th in college basketball), while giving up 95.1 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball).

