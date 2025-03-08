Iowa State vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Big 12 play features the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (22-8, 12-7 Big 12) on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (15-15, 9-10 Big 12) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (67.8%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Iowa State-Kansas State spread (Iowa State -6.5) or total (141.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas State has compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 47.6% of the time. That's less often than Kansas State covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (62.5%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have performed worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Wildcats have been better against the spread on the road (7-5-0) than at home (8-6-0) this year.

Iowa State is 12-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Kansas State has 14 wins against the spread in 19 Big 12 games this year.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Cyclones have won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -260 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. Kansas State has finished 6-10 in those games.

The Wildcats have a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 72.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +374 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) and allows 67.9 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Curtis Jones is 135th in the country with a team-high 16.7 points per game.

Kansas State outscores opponents by 2.2 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and giving up 69.6 per outing, 104th in college basketball) and has a +65 scoring differential.

David N'Guessan is 513th in the country with a team-high 13.1 points per game.

The Cyclones are 124th in college basketball at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 107th in college basketball play.

The Wildcats rank 285th in college basketball at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 32.8 their opponents average.

N'Guessan is 144th in the country with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Iowa State puts up 101.8 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 86 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 260th in college basketball averaging 93 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 101st, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

