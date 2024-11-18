Iowa State vs IU Indianapolis Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 18

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) square off against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2) on November 18, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. IU Indianapolis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. IU Indianapolis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (99.7%)

Before making a bet on Monday's Iowa State-IU Indianapolis spread (Iowa State -35.5) or total (143.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. IU Indianapolis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State put together a 26-11-0 record against the spread last season.

IU Indianapolis went 8-20-0 ATS last year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 14 times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Jaguars' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .364 (4-7-0). On the road, it was .267 (4-10-0).

Iowa State vs. IU Indianapolis Head-to-Head Comparison

The Jaguars lost the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. They collected 26.6 rebounds per game, which ranked 359th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 31.0 per contest.

The Jaguars' 85.5 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 345th in college basketball, and the 103.6 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 358th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!