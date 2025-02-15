Iowa State vs Cincinnati Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 5-8 Big 12) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 9-4 Big 12) on February 15, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (82.2%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Iowa State-Cincinnati spread (Iowa State -12.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cincinnati is 10-14-0 ATS this year.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 13 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in eight games on the road.

The Bearcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (5-9-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

Iowa State has 10 wins against the spread in 14 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Cincinnati is 4-9-0 this season.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cyclones have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -952 or better on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. Cincinnati has finished 1-4 in those games.

The Bearcats have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +610 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 90.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +350 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. It is putting up 81.5 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball and is allowing 66.9 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball.

Curtis Jones ranks 94th in the country with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

Cincinnati is outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +185 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.2 points per game (242nd in college basketball) and allows 64.5 per outing (20th in college basketball).

Jizzle James is 742nd in college basketball with a team-high 11.7 points per game.

The Cyclones rank 75th in the nation at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 28.4 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson is 68th in college basketball play with eight rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Bearcats grab 32.5 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) while conceding 29.2 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Dillon Mitchell's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Bearcats and rank 247th in college basketball.

Iowa State's 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 84.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

The Bearcats average 96.1 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!