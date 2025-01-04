Iowa State vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Iowa State Cyclones (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Baylor Bears (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) on January 4, 2025. The Bears have won four games in a row.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (72%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Iowa State-Baylor spread (Iowa State -8.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Baylor has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 14 times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 10 opportunities on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Bears had a better winning percentage at home (.688, 11-5-0 record) than away (.556, 5-4-0).

Iowa State vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -429 or better.

Baylor has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bears have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 81.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.9 points per game. It is putting up 87.7 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and is giving up 65.8 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball.

Iowa State's leading scorer, Keshon Gilbert, ranks 156th in college basketball scoring 16.3 points per game.

Baylor's +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.4 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (111th in college basketball).

Norchad Omier leads Baylor, scoring 16.1 points per game (171st in college basketball).

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. They record 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 143rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.3 per contest.

Joshua Jefferson is 58th in college basketball play with 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Bears record 36.8 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.0 boards per game.

Omier paces the team with 10.9 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in college basketball), and gives up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

The Bears average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and allow 84.2 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

